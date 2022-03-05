Gran Turismo 7 has a spectacular opening video that is a tribute to motorsport

It is common for Polyphony to do this type of sequence in the PlayStation driving saga.

The day has come for Gran Turismo 7: the new PlayStation exclusive is now available on its previous and new generation consoles, and the many new features compared to its predecessor are aimed at recovering the essence of the saga and offering what may be the more complete delivery Of the same.

To celebrate the launch, Sony has published the opening sequence of Gran Turismo 7, something common in the titles released by Polyphony Digital and that is played when you start the game. You can see it at the top of the news, although we warn you: you must be a big fan of motorsports and Kazunori Yamauchi, because the footage has a eight minute duration.

Yamauchi reviews some historical eventsThe video has very high production values, starting with the credits that make it clear that it is the 25th anniversary of the series and a review of important historical events that have affected motorsports in one way or another. Is a take roomprogress and engineering, although halfway through it becomes more focused on the action of the game itself, offering us race plans on different tracks and weather conditions.

As we say, the seventh numbered installment of the saga launches today, March 4, on PS4 and PS5. We have already been able to review it after spending many hours with it before its launch, and in the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 we made it clear that we think it is a I return in style of the legendary driving franchise, in addition to being the most complete title to date.

