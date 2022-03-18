Gran Turismo 7 has not been playable for a day and has received harsh criticism for changes in its rewards

The Polyphony game has had its servers under maintenance for dozens of hours after the last patch.

March 18, 2022

Today marks two weeks since the launch of Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5, but lately it seems that we can not have a quiet premiere related to the world of video games. While there have been few problems in its early days with the title of Polyphony Digitalafter its last update, a multitude of criticisms have rained down on it for what it has caused.

Yesterday, Thursday, March 17, players on Sony consoles were unable to access the game for a reason. extensive maintenance which continues to cause problems even today Friday. 24 hours of ongoing maintenance that prevent players from fully enjoying the title due to the importance of the internet connection it requires. There are two modes available Offline: Arcade mode and Music Rally.

Since the announcement through social networks carried out by the official account at 1:32 p.m. yesterday, we have not received any further responses from the studio, although the problem is expected to be resolved soon. However, the rain of criticism Gran Turismo 7 also comes due to the changes introduced by patch 1.07.

Fewer credits are awarded in some racesAnd it is that with the update the credit rewards that the game grants when completing specific races have been adjusted. Due to this payout reduction, the game gives less credits users, so unlocking the most expensive cars in the catalog now requires more work. Obviously, this would not be something so striking if there were no option to buy credits through microtransactions to save us the journey.

While waiting for news about the general state of Gran Turismo 7 and if they change the rewards again in any way, the truth is that the game seems to be doing well in sales. Beyond the recent controversy, the work with the signature of Kazunori Yamauchi It is the most complete delivery of the driving franchise, although you can take a look at our analysis of Gran Turismo 7 to find out what we think about its proposal.

