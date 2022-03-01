Gran Turismo 7 is arriving at the homes of some players a week before its launch

Users in the United States already have a copy of the game for PS4 or PS5 in their possession due to an Amazon error.

This Friday, PlayStation owners get another big release. Gran Turismo 7 is the return of the driving saga to a numbered installment, and in its latest gameplay the objective of Polyphony Digital with the game: offer an experience adapted to current times but with all the essence of the classics.

Internet connection does not allow access to several functionsTo see how it turned out, we will have to wait just a few days, but the truth is that some players already have the title in their hands. The VGC medium has echoed an Amazon error that is causing several users already have Gran Turismo 7having received a box of the product in advance at home.

The messages collected in Twitter, Reddit and forums make it clear that neither one nor two are the lucky ones, with cases of shipments up to a week before the official launch. yes: the game requires internet connection, which is assuming that players cannot access most of the functions because the service is not yet active. It has served to publish a large amount of information, although being a driving game it does not cause the same stir that a title with a story would generate.

Gran Turismo 7 releases on PS4 and PS5 this Friday March 4, although in the previous generation you will need two discs to install and run the game, while in the new one you will only need one. The new play directed by Kazunori Yamauchi wants to be the definitive game for fans of the saga, something that we confirmed in our first impressions after having been able to see it before its premiere.

