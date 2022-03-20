Gran Turismo 7 is back! Its patch adjusts rewards as its creator tackles microtransactions

A problem with the 1.07 update would have forced maintenance hours to be extended.

Gran Turismo 7 players have been waiting all day for news of Polyphony Digital. After implementing the 1.07 update, the developers found an issue that forced the maintenance period to be extended until further notice, but we can already say that the title is active again for all players. However, it should be noted that this victory was achieved thanks to a new patch which introduces slight changes to the experience.

We discovered an issue where the game would not launch correctly on some versions of PS4 and PS5Kazunori Yamauchithe same Kazunori Yamauchi He advances this information to us in a statement published on the Gran Turismo website. As the game director writes, “Immediately after the release of update 1.07, we discovered an issue with the game did not start correctly in some cases from the PS4 and PS5 versions. This has been a rare issue that was not observed during testing on development hardware or QA sessions prior to release, but in order to prioritize the security of user save data, we decided to discontinue the release of Update 1.07. and make a correctional patch 1.08“, explica Yamauchi.

I would like users to be able to enjoy many cars and races even without microtransactionsKazunori YamauchiBut the news does not end here, since Polyphony Digital has listened to the complaints of the players regarding the reduction in the payment of credits in the game. For this reason, Yamauchi anticipates that update 1.08 has adjusted some event rewards and, incidentally, explains his perspective on microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7: “In GT7 I would like users to could enjoy many cars and races even without microtransactions“.

“At the same time, the price of cars is an important element that conveys its value and rarityso I think it’s important that it tie in with real-world prices.” I want to make GT7 a game where you can enjoy a variety of cars in different ways, and if possible I’d like to avoid a situation where the player must mechanically replay certain events over and over again“, says the director in the statement.

For this reason, Gran Turismo 7 will continue to incorporate new features with the aim of solving this problem: “In time we will announce the update plans for additional content, additional race events and additional features that solve this constructively. It pains me that I can’t explain the details at this time, but we plan to keep revising GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game.”

In this way, Gran Turismo 7 already allows us to press the accelerator again and, incidentally, promise news involving the collection of credits. This situation has not only generated many complaints on the network, but it has also served for deliveries like GRID Legends to troll Polyphony Digital. At least now we can go back to the Gran Turismo 7 circuits and, as we mentioned in his analysis, enjoy the most complete delivery of the franchise.

