Gran Turismo 7 is left without a Russian premiere and other PlayStation releases are up in the air

Sony has not yet issued an official statement on this decision.

Just hours after it was confirmed that CD Projekt RED will stop selling its games in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion, it now appears that it is PlayStation which has opted for a similar action, leaving the launch of Gran Turismo 7 in Russian territory in the air.

Other video game companies are supporting Ukraine with donationsIn the absence of an official confirmation from the Japanese company, at the time of writing this news it is impossible to buy the new Gran Turismo in the PlayStation virtual store. According to Eurogamer reports, the decision would have been made on Thursday night but has been carried out discreetly.

Russian players trying to access Gran Turismo 7 have encountered the following message: “launch pending confirmation”. Various media have tried to contact PlayStation to discuss this situation but at the moment, as we said, there is no official statement.

Just a few days ago, the Ukrainian government itself asked PlayStation and Xbox to block their services in Russia in response to the invasion. “We need your support: in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks,” said one of the Ukrainian ministers. Since then, various video game companies have tried to help the victims of the war with donations and other actions.

THQ Nordic and Gearbox donated $1 million to Ukraine, followed by Ubisoft, IO Interactive and other video game companies with similar financial measures. Electronic Arts also confirmed that FIFA Games will remove the Russian national team as a show of support for Ukraine, and most recently, one of the DOOM authors designed a new level for DOOM 2 to raise funds. The terror of war has also caused a long-awaited game like STALKER 2 to pause its development, due to the fact that the studio responsible for the game is based in Kiev.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Gran Turismo 7 and Ukraine.