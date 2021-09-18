Gran Turismo 7 justifies the everlasting connection: “it’s to keep away from the traps”

Polyphony explains why GT7, a sport targeted at the unmarried participant marketing campaign, must be hooked up to the community.

Each trailer for Gran Turismo 7 is being the satisfaction of each lover of sports activities riding. A brand new supply that guarantees get well the essence of the primary titles of the franchise with out forgetting the ones main points that had been so liked about Gran Turismo Recreation, which ends up in a mixture of particular person play with some nuances in on-line play. Alternatively, Polyphony stunned everybody with the most recent in Gran Turismo 7: you’re going to want consistent web connection. Now, after the overall confusion, the developer has defined that, on this manner, the following name of the franchise will keep away from dishonest in save recordsdata.

It’s only to stop dishonest from other people seeking to alter the save recordsdataKazunori Yamauchi, CEO de PolyphonyThis used to be clarified by way of Kazunori Yamauchi, CEO of Polyphony, in an interview with Eurogamer. Whilst the web connection does no longer appear necessary in particular person modalities, reminiscent of the one participant marketing campaign, the GT Café, the automobile editor or get admission to to the auto assortment, it seems to be necessary to stop avid gamers from changing their video games. In step with Yamauchi, in regards to the want for connectivity within the GT Café, “the requirement for on-line connection isn’t particular to the Café, it’s only to stop dishonest from individuals who attempt to alter the save recordsdata, so that’s the reason for the net connection ”.

Alternatively, Yamauchi emphasizes in the similar resolution some nuances of the GT Café, which can now have two up to date purposes. First, it is going to be the realm during which the person can move to the following goal of the sport, however it is going to additionally serve to gather the vehicles which were amassed, which in flip will give a bit of of context and historical past of that automobile style. Alternatively, and in spite of its purposes targeted at the participant’s enjoy within the particular person mode, it is among the modalities which are suffering from that want to be hooked up to the web.

On this manner, Gran Turismo 7 follows within the wake of Gran Turismo Recreation, a sport a lot more occupied with on-line gaming, however from Polyphony they guarantee that, in spite of this element, they’re going to additionally revive a part of the unique essence of the saga. Gran Turismo 7 used to be probably the most protagonists of the PlayStation Show off in September, the place its arrival on PS4 and PS5 used to be showed on March 4, 2022. Nonetheless, It kind of feels that this supply may not be the final of Gran Turismo, since Yamauchi confident that he’ll proceed operating on extra titles for the franchise.

