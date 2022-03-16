Gran Turismo 7 maintains the first place in the UK top sales despite the latest releases

Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus remain among the best-selling games.

Grand Touring 7 was once again the best-selling video game of the week in United Kingdom. Polyphony Digital’s latest PlayStation exclusive kept up the pace at a speed enough for demand, a drop in sales of 57% enough to leave in second position the great launch of this period in stores, WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 marks the return of the North American wrestling show to the industry after a hiatus in 2021. Will it have gone well? According to the data shared by GamesIndustry, the video game has had a 32% drop in physical sales versus WWE 2K20. However, in these two years there has been a great advance in the conversion of consumer habits to digital, so we will have to wait for more complete reports to measure the success of Visual Concepts production.

43% of WWE 2K22 sales were made on PS5, 29% on PS4, 17% on Xbox One, and the remaining 11% on Xbox Series X/S based on data provided.

Leaving wrestling behind, GamesIndustry also stands out in twelfth position Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the latest and most ambitious expansion of Ubisoft’s open world action video game. For their part, veterans of this top such as Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West remain at the top while waiting for a second half of the month more populated with premieres.

Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation)

WWE 2K22 (2K)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Horizon: Forbidden West (PlayStation)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

FIFA 22 (EA Sports)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Minecraft (Switch) (Microsft)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)

