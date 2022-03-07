Gran Turismo 7 overtakes Elden Ring as the best seller of the week in the UK

Triangle Strategy also debuts in the top 10 physical sales of the British territory.

Last week, the data for the best-selling video games in the UK left us with a list dominated by Elden Ring. The game of FromSoftware It’s the biggest seller of the year so far, but a major new release arrived on Friday that could pull in big numbers: Gran Turismo 7.

The top only counts physical salesThe numbers collected by Games Industry bring us another top corresponding to the last seven days and, in the most recent, we see how driving title tops the list, overtaking an Elden Ring that remains strong in second place. It is worth noting, yes, that it is data corresponding to the physical salesso the impact through digital platforms is not reflected.

The PS4 and PS5 exclusive Polyphony Digital game is the fourth separate product to hold the top spot in the last four weeks, having sold 28% fewer physical copies than Sport in its launch week in October 2017. This is not necessarily a bad thing because the digital data is missing and the market is evolving towards that format, but what we do know is that 76% of sales have been for the PlayStation version 5.

Its about 4th best physical release of 2022, behind Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Elden Ring. The latter lags behind Gran Turismo 7 in the last week, with a 69% drop in sales compared to last week. Although it may not seem like it, this is great news, since the percentage decreases are usually around 80%.

Triangle Strategy has sold half as much as Octopath TravelerArceus remains in the top 3 being the best-selling Nintendo Switch at the moment, although it aims to be another undeniable success within the exclusives of the Japanese company. Meanwhile, Forbidden West is still hooked on fourth place with a strong business performance ahead of other great regulars in this type of classification.

The other new entry at the top is Triangle Strategy. The Square Enix game for the Nintendo hybrid debuts in seventh positionachieving only half the sales of Octopath Traveler in 2018 so far. We insist: these are sales in physical format, so we will have to wait for the digital data to make a better reading.

UK best sellers of the week

Grand Touring 7

Elden Ring

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Horizon: Forbidden West

FIFA 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Triangle Strategy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dying Light 2

Minecraft (Switch



Regarding Gran Turismo 7, it is worth remembering that our analysis of the game for which it is responsible is now available Kazunori Yamauchi. In it we make it clear that it is the most complete delivery of driving in the saga, a comeback in style that takes full advantage of the features of the new generation, having in the use of DualSense one of its strongest points.

