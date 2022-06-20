Gran Turismo 7 prepares the arrival of three mysterious new cars this week

Kazunori Yamouchi has reposted the silhouettes of the vehicles that will make it to the driving title.

Three months after its launch on PS4 and PS5, Gran Turismo 7 continues to receive news. Users of the driving license Polyphony Digital You will be able to download a new update this week, after the different news that came with the May update.

Again, Kazunori Yamauchi has shared this Sunday in his personal account of Twitter the silhouettes of the three vehicles that will be incorporated into the game throughout this week. You can see the shape of each of them in the image that we leave you below:

As usual, GT Planet has already been able to investigate possible candidates. It seems clear that one is Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak, which first appeared in Gran Turismo 2 and later in subsequent installments. Similarly, they deduce that another is a Gr. 3 version of the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismowhile the rest leaves more doubt: it looks like a version of the Ford of 2931, or Deuce Roadster.

Waiting for the update to reach PlayStation consoles, we can look forward to digging into the details of the new film in the franchise that has been confirmed by Sony for next year. We also invite you to take a look at the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 if you want to know how our experience with the driving title has been.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital, Update, Kazunori Yamauchi and PlayStation.