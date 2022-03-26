Gran Turismo 7 Responds to Complaints From PlayStation Players With Giveaways and Reward Changes

Polyphony’s game has just suffered a server crash and protests over the credits granted by its tests.

It’s one of the biggest releases of the first quarter of 2022, but Gran Turismo 7 has been marred by a couple of recent controversies. The title of Polyphony Digital it’s liking as a video game, but its server crash last week and criticism for race rewards and microtransactions have left a bittersweet feeling.

There will be a patch in April with several changesGiven these cases, the studio has decided to respond directly to their community by publishing a post on the official PlayStation blog in which they address the problem. In it, they thank the comments received and apologize for the frustration originated during the past week, because the communication was neither very active nor very clear.

They claim that they know that this is not the experience that people expect from Gran Turismo, and therefore they offer a free 1 million credit pack available for affected players to redeem. It will arrive in user accounts shortly, and you will have to log in before April 25 to claim it.

From Polyphony they comment that the last patch update was intended to correct a problem with the reward inconsistency in the events, but they have had to recalculate the entire system. To improve the experience, they promise changes and improvements in a new patch in early april:

The rewards in the events of the second half of the world circuits are increased by 100%.



High rewards are offered for completing Gold or all-Bronze track experiences.



Rewards are increased in online races.



Eight new one-hour drag racing events are included for Missions. They will also give larger rewards.



Increased credit limit on player wallets from 20 million to 100 million.



The number of second-hand and legendary car offers is increased.



In addition to all this, in the Japanese studio they are working on more future news whose arrival still has no date, such as the inclusion of 24-hour races, timed tests online or that the cars can be sold. Everything will add up for a game that, as we concluded in our analysis of Gran Turismo 7, we already consider to be the most complete installment of the franchise.

