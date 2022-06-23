Gran Turismo 7 says goodbye to the FIA: the official simracing competition will be held in another game

Despite being important in the promotion of Gran Turismo Sport, Assetto Corsa Competizione will now be the official title.

If you have a good memory, you will remember that the FIA license (International Automobile Federation) was important in promoting Gran Turismo Sport, starring not only in-game content, but also establishing the title of Polyphony Digital as the face of the organization’s simracing competitions.

However, this will not be the case in Gran Turismo 7. The International Automobile Federation has announced that the FIA Motorsport Games 2022 They will not be held exclusively for PlayStation consoles, but on this occasion the official game will be Assetto Corsa Competizione.

The Kunos Simulazioni title published by 505 Games thus replaces the work of Kazunori Yamauchiwith 17 different confirmed motorsport disciplines in which we will see drivers from the 146 sports associations around the world, who will be eligible for medals.

For its part, Gran Turismo 7 will have to settle for continuing to feed PS4 and PS5 users with content. In addition, in 2023 a grand tourer movie whose premiere is set for August, although we have not seen anything about it yet, we only have confirmation of its existence.

More: Gran Turismo 7, FIA, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Simracing y eSports.