Gran Turismo 7 steps on the accelerator in Japan and ahead of Elden Ring and Triangle Strategy in sales

The new Polyphony Digital game debuts in the country with more than 137,000 copies sold.

It was clear that the proposal Polyphony Digital It had captured the interest of both motorsport lovers and players unfamiliar with the field, but the numbers prove it. The United Kingdom has received Gran Turismo 7 with open arms, placing it as the best-selling title of the last week, and it seems that Japan follows exactly the same trend.

And it is that, according to the data provided by Famitsu, the driving game has sold over 137,000 copies in its early days, distributed between its PS4 and PS5 versions. This is followed by the also new Triangle Strategy, which shares the stage with Gran Turismo 7 to distribute more than 86,000 units. And what happens with the previous bombings? Elden Ring adds even more sales with its PS4 and PS5 editions, which accumulate just over 70,000 copies sold in the last week.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not far behind, as it also achieves successful sales with more than 50,000 units distributed. As for the rest of the Top, you can see that we still have the eternal presence of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars or Minecraft, so there are no more surprises in this regard.

Best-selling games in Japan (cumulative total) [NSW] Triangle Strategy – 86.298 (Novedad)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 73,399 (New)

[PS4] Gran Turismo 7 – 64,565 (New)

[PS4] Elden Ring – 55,310 (243,800)

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 50,481 (2,120,030)

[PS5] Elden Ring – 14,746 (104,763)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 14.339 (4.470.426)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11.399 (4.794.715)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 9.957 (895.966)

[NSW] Minecraft – 9.474 (2.542.200)

There are also no big news in the field of consoles, because we continue to find a panorama dominated by Nintendo Switch and its three models, which together accumulate over 96,000 consoles Sold in the last few days. PS5 remains stable in the line observed in previous weeks, with sales that exceed 25,000 units. As for Xbox Series, we see a decrease in the numbers of the S version, which together with its older sister manages to distribute over 1,300 consoles.