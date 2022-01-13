Gran Turismo 7 will once again have one of the most legendary motorsports on its list of circuits

PlayStation has announced that the Polyphony Digital game will once again feature Daytona International Speedway.

Less than two months to enjoy Gran Turismo 7, the new numbered delivery of Polyphony Digital that promises to be one of the outstanding titles of PlayStation for this first half of the year. We recently learned about the game that it will feature numerous vehicles and circuits, heeding the requests of the most classic players who seek a greater commitment to collecting and variety instead of competing against other real rivals on the track.

Among those novelties that came directly from Japan there were more than 90 circuits available to race. We know some of them, since there will be some old acquaintances from real life and others that Polyphony herself designs to her liking, but PlayStation has confirmed this Wednesday that the Daytona International Speedway will return in Gran Turismo 7.

Debut in Gran Turismo 5 PrologueIt is a mythical track of the racing world that, located in Florida, hosts NASCAR competitions such as the 500 miles, although the racetrack has another variant dedicated to the 24 Hours of Daytona. The circuit was absent in Sport after having debuted in the Prologue of the fifth numbered installment and still being present in both 5 and 6.

As we have mentioned, there is little left to get the glove on Gran Turismo 7. It is scheduled to arrive on PS4 and PS5 next March 4, being one of the PlayStation exclusives featured for the 2022 calendar. The title celebrates with various incentives the 25th anniversary of the franchise, seeking to recover its essence by offering possibilities to different profiles, with a focus on collecting but maintaining the strong commitment to online competition that began with Gran Turismo Sport.

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, Circuits and Daytona.