Gran Turismo 7 will receive these three cars very soon with the next patch; one of them is F1 history

Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi has noted that the update will arrive this week.

It is normal that Gran Turismo 7 is receiving more content in the form of cars, circuits and more things with the passing of the months. In this case, the next update of GT7 will bring three new cars as usual in the game, just as ha señalado en su Twitter Kazunori Yamauchi.

The F1 car is Ayrton Senna’s 1988 McLaren-Honda MP4/4The producer of the saga has shown the silhouette of the cars that will arrive in Gran Turismo 7. It is clearly seen that one is from F1, but according to the media GTPlanet it is not just any one. It is one of the best Formula 1 cars in history, the McLaren Honda MP4/4 because the one who drove it was the one remembered Ayrton Sennawho achieved 15 wins out of 16 in the 1988 World Cup.

The car on the left is the Porsche Cayman GT4 while the vehicle on the top right is the Pontiac GTO “The Judge” de 1969, as revealed by GTPlanet. Further details of the update are unknown, but this patch will arrive during these days of the week.

Gran Turismo 7 continues to be updated on a regular basis and is doing so in this usual format of three new cars. Still, this seems insufficient for the FIA, which considered that the game was not ready for the FIA ​​Motorsport Games 2022. This is in addition to the fact that the GT7 community issued a statement of protest contra PlayStation for its “incidences and shortcomings”.