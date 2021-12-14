Granblue Fantasy: Relink, an action RPG for PC, PS4 and PS5, surprises with a new trailer

The game, which has not given great news of its development, had already set its launch window in 2022.

Its development has been most silent, but there is no doubt that fans of the JRPG are looking forward to the release of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. An action RPG adventure that picks up the classic storyline of leading a group of heroes through a collaboration between Cygames and Platinum Games. And, although the latter studio has already abandoned production of the game, its new trailer It shows that the whole project is going smoothly.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be released sometime in 2022As can be seen in the video, the adventure will present us with a wide selection of playable characters with which to experiment with different styles of combat hack & slash. In this sense, we will have the opportunity to manage traditional classes such as warriors and even gunmen specialized in ranged attacks, without forgetting key figures in the genre such as sorcerers.

And it is that the world that we will explore in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is as diverse as its characters, since the game will have a remarkable diversity of areas and particular scenarios where to carry out our fights. At the end of the day, his argument will lead us to fight against all kinds of evil forces, so we can expect a good set of fantastic elements that characterize their universe.

We had already been warned that the news related to Granblue Fantasy: Relink would be requested, but its new trailer reminds us of the project that Cygames has in hand, now alone. Therefore, and with a launch window set to 2022, there is not much time left for the fantastic proposal of this JRPG to see the light on PC, PS4 and PS5.

More about: Granblue Fantasy: Relink, JRPG, Trailer and Cygames.