Grand festival begins in Ayodhya, see magnificent photos of Lord Shri Ram’s city

Ayodhya: A grand festival in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began on Friday in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Five lakh 51 thousand lamps are being lit in Deepotsav. Also Read – Journalist’s body found under mysterious circumstances in UP, case filed against female inspector

On this occasion, the entire Ayodhya is decorated in a grand manner. Various religious places in Ayodhya are decorated with colored lightning. Laser shows are also being done. Also Read – VIDEO: Ayodhya has been illuminated, such grand preparations are going on for the festival of Diwali

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights lamp at Ram ki Paidi as ‘Deepotsava’ celebrations are underway in Ayodhya. Also Read – Deepotsav 2020: Aura of Deepotsav will compete with moon-stars, corner-corner will light up, particle-particle will rise- Jai Shri Shri Ram… 5.51 lakhs earthen lamps to be lit on the bank of River Saryu today. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/yWQyBjF8JE – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020

Earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu river at the ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit lamps on Ram’s foot on the occasion of ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya.

#WATCH: Earthen lamps lit on the bank of river Saryu in Ayodhya as part of ‘Deepotsava’ celebrations. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JzdhP7101y – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020

– 5.51 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Saryu river today

The three-day Deepotsav tradition, started in 2017 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will begin on 13 November. This year this ritual is taking place a few months after the construction of the Ram temple. In previous years, the Deepotsav lasted for five to seven days, but this year the Kovid-19 epidemic will last three days.

Multi-level security management has been done here for the Deepotsav program. In this festival, Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Bhagashukrawar worshiped Lord Ram after reaching here in the afternoon by helicopter. After that, on landing the ‘Pushpak Viman’ (helicopter) off the Saryu coast, the actors playing the roles of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman were welcomed.

Deepawali festival has been organized ever since, after the victory of Lanka and 14 years of exile, Lord Sri Ram, along with Mother Sita and his Anuj Laxman ji reached Ayodhya. On his arrival, Ayodhya residents cheerfully lit the dark night of Amavas with the light of lamps. Prakash Parv Deepavali lives the same tradition.

Earlier on Friday, a government spokesperson said that Ayodhya, the adorable Lord Shri Ram of millions of Hindus of the country and the world, will become a new identity of Uttar Pradesh on the global stage. The planned manner in which Yogi Adityanath government has been trying to decorate, decorate and decorate the city of Shri Ram for the past four years, will not only be marked on the religious and cultural map in the coming times, but also the new industrial and economic progress Will also be standard.

Government spokesman said that after the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple started, now the Yogi government is making policy efforts in view of the immense potential of tourism development here. If everything goes well, on the lines of the Ganges, small ships i.e. cruises will be seen in the river Saryu here.

According to the spokesman, work is going on to make Ram Nagari Ayodhya a city like Tirupati. The international airport is being developed here for the need of connectivity development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a 251 meter tall statue of Lord Ram will be built on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. A place has also been identified for this. Five star hotels will be built for the stay of devotees. Guest houses of all the states and some selected countries, Ranbasers will also be constructed to stop the pilgrims. There will be more than Navya Ayodhya as the coordinated model of the world’s highest statue, Vedic and modern city of Prabhu Shri Ram. Some work is being done and many are in the pipeline.

The spokesman said that the state and central government have opened the treasury for Ayodhya’s development projects. With the doubling of the railway line coming to Ayodhya, the work of beautification and expansion of the railway station will start soon according to future needs. A four-lane road from Ayodhya to Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to the airport will be constructed at a cost of Rs 18.75 crore. The National Highways Authority is making a proposal for a bypass from Ayodhya Dham from Sohawal to Vikramjot. The work of widening of the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya at a cost of about 1500 crore rupees will also start soon.