Grand Mosque of Ayodhya: 2000 people will offer Namaz together, hospital and these things will also be built

Ayodhya Mosque: The mosque to be replaced by the disputed Babri Masjid in Ayodhya will be quite grand. Preparations for this have started. Its official blueprint will be put forward on this Saturday and its foundation will be laid on the day of Republic Day on the five acres of land allotted for it. A member of the trust set up to build the mosque told about this. Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) secretary Athar Hussain said, “The trust has decided to lay the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque on 26 January 2021 as our constitution came into existence on this day seven decades ago. Our constitution is based on pluralism which is the core of our mosque project. ” Also Read – On the anniversary of Babri demolition, Owaisi said, ‘Never forget injustice’

The Sunni Waqf Board formed the IICF six months ago to construct the mosque. The chief architect of the project, Professor SM Akhtar, has finalized it after which the IICF has decided to make the mosque complex public on December 19. The complex will have a multi-specialty hospital, a community kitchen and a library. Akhtar said, “2,000 people will be able to offer namaz at a time in the mosque and its structure will be circular.” Also Read – Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Masjid Trust, government trust will not include

The Supreme Court on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya and directed the Center to provide five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque. The state government had allotted five acres of land in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya. Akhtar said, “The new mosque will be bigger than the Babri Masjid but will not have the same structure. There will be a hospital in the middle of the campus. Humanity will be served in the same spirit as what the Prophet had learned 1400 years ago. ” Also Read – Ayodhya: First contribution from ‘Hindu Bhai’ for the construction of mosque, donated 21 thousand

He said, “The hospital will not be just a concrete structure but it will be prepared according to the architecture of the mosque. It will have a 300-bed specialty unit where doctors will treat the sick people for free. “He said that the mosque will be constructed in such a way that solar energy will also be arranged in it.

Hussain said, “When we talk about the hospital project in Dhannipur, one thing is certain that it will be a multi-specialty hospital.” The community kitchen will serve food twice a day to the surrounding poor. ” The IICF secretary said, “We are also expecting help from corporate houses for the hospital.” Many people would like to help if the donation is approved. We will apply under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and request funds of assistance from Muslims of Indian origin abroad. “

