Grand National cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

The Grand National has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The centrepiece occasion of British horse racing will not happen on Saturday 4th April.

A choice was made following Boris Johnson’s newest speech wherein he dissuaded massive gatherings of individuals.

An announcement by The Jockey Membership learn: “Jockey Membership Racecourses, which runs Aintree and a number of other of the UK’s main racecourses, had been assessing the feasibility of working the world’s most well-known Steeplechase behind closed doorways with minimal employees on web site, however the newest authorities info on the measures wanted to include the virus have led it to consider that is not a viable consideration.

Sandy Dudgeon, Senior Steward of The Jockey Membership, mentioned: “The Randox Well being Grand National Competition was simply three weeks away and it’s very clear to us it is not going to be doable for the occasion to happen. Public well being should come first.

“We have been engaged on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doorways given its significance to the racing trade and past, however following the brand new Authorities measures confirmed this night to assist to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, this isn’t a viable choice.

“I do know that is vastly disappointing information for the many individuals who work in our sport and the various hundreds of thousands who have been trying ahead to this yr’s occasion, however very sadly these are distinctive instances and that is the accountable factor to do.”