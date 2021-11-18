Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, análisis y opiniones del juego para PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch y Xbox Series

What do we mean by a good remastering? A re-release that maintains the characteristics that made the original video game great but that adapts to the technological benefits. Does the new Rockstar do it with three of its biggest installments? We see it in the analysis of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

Excellence is rare at Rockstar; is implicit in the brand. That is why, when the completion of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition was finally confirmed for so many platforms this year, it was inevitable for me to think that the developer would be able to make a remaster that would even change the conception of it. which we understand by a regular video game remastering. Because it’s one thing to do a San Andreas remaster and another to do a Bully remaster. What was obtained, actually, is far from what I thought, and what we find in the stores is an unexpected deal for three titles that are, without a doubt and without exaggeration, authentic and genuine history of our environment and three of the most relevant productions of the 2000s.

And yet many have lost their papers in recent days. Let’s face it: we are all somewhat susceptible in general, and cases like Cyberpunk 2077 at the present time just a year ago have put many users on guard who have not hesitated to draw the torches against the parents of Red Dead Redemption and the remasters made by the already usual in the saga Groove Street Games. No, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is far from unplayable or a disaster, but I also don’t think it’s close to the deal the three titles certainly deserve when brought back to current-gen consoles. It’s okay to expect more coming from Rockstar.

What elements lead the compilation to be far from what could be expected At the gates of the 20th anniversary of the legendary Grand Theft Auto 3? How did we feel about taking a tour of Vice City at the controls of a PlayStation 5? What is it like to play Grand Theft Auto San Andreas with the power of an Xbox Series X? I arm myself with my good friend Tommy Vercetti’s chainsaw and we start as he likes it: in parts.

Shit, he’re we go again

I’m not going to bore you with the merits of those compiled because it is redundant in these times and a lot of ink has run in 3DCasa about it since we opened the chiringuito. As I told you a few days ago in the November releases, I knew that the nostalgia and idealization of three works as capital as the present ones would hurt some players who do not remember, exactly, how were the games from the collection just released by Rockstar. So much so, that it has become common in networks in recent days to share some bugs and problems of the three GTAs that were already common in their original versions. In fact, and although the control has been revised with new options that are more similar to the contemporary control scheme of the saga, the reality is that many players are frustrated to discover that, indeed, are products that are 20, 19 and 18 years old.

And it is strong, but many have felt old for the first time by putting your hands on your command with the compilation, but the frustration of reality cannot afford a compilation that keeps the playable keys that made it great intact on new platforms. Of course, it is inevitable to think that the work of Groove Street Games has been somewhat limited and far from what we could expect from a premiere of the present characteristics under the always presumptuous name of “Definitive Edition”. High resolution textures for the summoned and slight adjustments in different environments to guarantee a dignified appearance in the new platforms in which the production opens together with a new lighting system that changes Los Santos, Vice City and Liberty City forever.

We have been surprised is the erratic performance of the reviews on new generation consolesWhat has surprised us is the uneven performance of revisions on next-gen consoles. The fluidity is constant until the action becomes complicated or the player decides to test his abilities voluntarily or involuntarily. The lowering of FPS when we play with the camera in 360º is difficult to justify in a hardware that takes almost 20 years to the software. It is unsettling to see how hubbub and action compromise your system fluency. I understand that Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas are not ordinary games and that its port surely contains secrets and details that other similar re-releases do not have, but the reality is that I do not have the feeling that Groove Street Games has given a greater favor treatment to the current versions than the one that gave its mobile versions in its day.

Vercetti Style of Life

I don’t care at all that the gameplay has not been touched of the titles or the physics or the original driving have been modernized for a simple reason: you cannot ask the three Grand Theft Autos in the pack to stop being the three Grand Theft Autos in the pack. But I think it is questionable and remarkable that, with the new graphic appearance of the game, Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3 they look different than what it seemed that Rockstar wanted to capture on screens from the early 2000s. The new look given by new textures and lighting inadvertently causes them to appear more cartoonish than in their original versions.

I have total certainty that Rockstar has validated the work of Groove Street Games before launching it, but as a player I am shocked by the final result in some moments, including cinematic scenes in which, directly, the new characters do not look good because the lighting affects its correct viewing. In fact, the appearance of rain is surprising in some sets of games in which more than water it looks like a milk storm that prevents the correct visualization of the scenes of the works. It is a strange, annoying effect and that I have no doubt that it will end up changing with patches in the next few dates, because it is proving a real annoyance for players who have to play important missions while the off-white substance is pouring down.

Would highlight a peculiar flaw in the PS5 version of GTA San Andreas in which we see the polygons of CJ’s head disappear from time to time in some moments of the game. An incident that our VidaExtra colleagues have not noticed in the Xbox Series X version, so it is likely that Rockstar is already working on finding a solution to retire the current problem. Billie Jean’s absence from Vice City It is almost the history of the remastering of the second title of the 2000s, but the vast majority of the themes contained in the original releases have been kept. Nothing worrisome in the sound.

Remaster as Speed: discreet

Though i think the Definitive Edition is far from perfect, I do believe that it is a worthy version that will allow the most veteran players to access a shot of the always demanded nostalgia and, in turn, will allow new users to access the keys that have led GTA to become what it is today . The reality is that it is not the headline I expected to give in the review of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered, but it is the one we have. The general feeling is that three titles that deserved a tribute with honors.

Definitely, bittersweet sensations at the controls of the remastering of three unique video games. It is not the disaster that many insist on pointing out, but I also think that the nickname of Definitive Edition is very big for the pack. It may be that we all have on a pedestal the included titles and that it seems that Rockstar has been able to care less than its users about the re-release games have missed us all a bit in general. You can’t ask GTA to forget their essence, but you can ask them to try to be the best versions of them that have been seen to date. It was lawful to expect something more than what was received from the next firm.

I am sure that many of the main problems will be solved.It is no less true that, accustomed to the usual honeys of Rockstar excellence, the fact that finding us a finish like this has disappointed us a bit, but I am sure that many of the main problems outlined in this review will be solved in the coming days by the talented team behind Red Dead Redemption, Bully or Max Payne 3. A nostalgic journey not only for three iconic video games; also for three unrepeatable locations and putting yourself in the shoes of three very beloved protagonists who are an authentic history of the environment.