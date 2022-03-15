Grand Theft Auto V, analysis and opinions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series

It seems incredible, but almost ten years after its launch we return to the Los Santos of Grand Theft Auto V. Have we returned to 2013? Not at all, Rockstar has remastered its latest masterpiece to take advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series, with the promise of improvements galore. How about the result? Are Michael, Trevor and Franklin still fit? We tell you about it in the analysis of GTA 5 for new generation consoles.

When the original version of Grand Theft Auto V went on sale, we already knew that the video game was going to be a success, not in vain it is the star saga of Rockstar and the previous games of the GTA franchise had been resounding triumphs for those responsible. However, what no one expected for sure is that, in the middle of the year 2022, we would continue to see relaunches of the video game despite the fact that we have already experienced two generation changes since its release. Of course the fact that the video game has sold more than 160 million copies may have had something to do with it, it has to be difficult to turn your back on a money making machine like the one they devised.

However, there is also a point of redemption in all this and a litmus test for a company as accustomed to success as this one. It is true that GTA 6 is finally in the spotlight but it is interesting not to forget that the eventful launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans at the end of 2021 and that , in fact, has forced Rockstar to apologize (although they were not the ones who took care of the development, they are the guardians of the series). Now the company has the obligation to settle any kind of doubt that has left not only this, but also the recent departure of Dan Houser, one of the heavyweights of the video game giant. The idea is to offer a top notch remastering from one of the biggest releases of the last decade and, incidentally, giving the biggest Grand Theft Auto fans something to eat while they wait for the next episode… Something that seems like it could go on for a while.

A necessary introduction because the premiere of this GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series is not just any relaunch: it is the return from a very important game to define the panorama of the last ten years and is a new litmus test for a company that is always in the spotlight. How was the remastering? Let’s find out.

Back to Los Santos on Xbox Series and PS5

With all the time that has passed since the first version of the title was released, it goes without saying that we are not going to waste too much time explaining what it consists of. You already know it very well. It is, still to this day, probably the best open world with a modern setting that can be found on the market, and there are still some elements that have not been equaled, such as controlling several characters at the same time with such fluidity or the give up the errand scheme that usually plagues this type of experience and that here is replaced by a campaign where we are the ones who take the initiative. An apparently simple concept but that has not yet been imitated, that of being our own boss, and a series of amazingly neat mechanics (driving, shooting, interactions) to accompany an open world of unusual depth.

Of course, what we are interested in talking about is the novelties, and in that field we have them of various types. So much graphics What visuals, although it goes ahead that in neither of the two areas the video game is going to surprise you. It gives the feeling that a 2013 title already had it difficult to catch us by surprise, of course, but there is also the impression that the 2014 remastering was much more ambitious in every way. For example, then very powerful aspects were implemented that changed the experience notably, such as the subjective perspective that allowed us to face the entire campaign in the first person. In addition to all those hidden secrets with many very nice winks.

The 2014 remaster was much more ambitious in every wayOn this occasion there are mainly technical details that season the experience here and there, but that do not go much further than that. It is true that the enormous journey that GTA Online has experienced since its launch thanks to a free update makes it a very different and much more complete video game than the one we saw at the start, but it is also true that outside of that there is not much more to take away to the mouth. If we wish, we can transfer our progress both in the story mode and in the online part without major complications, but if we feel like it, we can also start from scratch in the multiplayer with four million dollars in your pocket, with a very interesting new tutorial mode to understand all the projections of a game that has grown so much and, in addition, a mode that allows us to choose four criminal careers (professions) and establish a series of circumstances that surround our start in the life of organized crime.

For the rest, the details dot the experience here and there, but they do not go much further than that. For example, in both Xbox Series and PS5 there are notable sound improvements such as the Tempest 3D on the Sony console or the Spatial Sound at Microsoft’s. It is not that they are going to mark a before and after, but they do give greater fidelity to the section.

On the other hand, the DualSense also brings some Unique features. For example, and as we have seen in other video games in the past, the controller’s speaker is used for certain things. Thus, if we wish, we can listen to phone calls through there instead of through the speakers of our TV or sound system, in addition to some devices. It is still a small detail, but it draws attention and gives it a touch of immersion. On the other hand, the controller’s haptic feedback is well supported by Rockstar, especially considering how little attention these elements tend to receive in cross-platform releases. The sensitivity that transmits when we drive and change surfaces, have an accident or even get on the sidewalk is nice and tangible, but it is also noticeable in other aspects, for example when the rain falls on our character. We notice the drops on the surface of the controller. Likewise, there are also the logical effects when shooting with our weapons and that we perceive in our fingers through the triggers.

Visual improvements in GTA V

However, what the fan most expects from a remastering of these characteristics has to do, logically, with the visual improvements. We’re talking about a 2013 title that was really cutting-edge at the time but admits considerable room for improvement, so the ball was in Rockstar’s court in this regard. The news is reasonably good, not extraordinary, but it does tell us about the best version to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 today with a noticeable difference.

Graphic improvements allow to see even more impressive printsThe most obvious improvements are the sharpness of everything displayed due to the higher resolution, and effects such as better texture quality (quite noticeable), better lighting, sharper shadows, and of course, a greater distance from the image. drawn that makes some of the best prints are even more impressive. Likewise, there are other less striking aspects at first glance, but that will not go unnoticed by the usual of the original game, such as, for example, the higher density of vegetation in nature or of NPCs in the streets or a much heavier traffic (never to the extreme of making circulation complicated, of course, that’s where Rockstar sets the limit). Likewise, it is also true that the explosions are somewhat more spectacular if we compare them screen to screen with those of the 2013 original and, although a great change in fire was also promoted, that one has not caught my attention as much.

This is channeled through three ways with which we can enjoy the video game, and which come to join the modern trend of offering more and more alternatives to the user. I have no problem offering options to players, rather the opposite, but one wonders if it is acceptable to speak in the middle of the year 2022 and with newly launched video consoles about a game that forces us to choose between resolution or frame-rate when he has almost ten years behind him. Shouldn’t it offer the best experience in both fields by default and not force us to choose? Unfortunately, if the GTA Trilogy, whose originals are almost 20 years old, forced us to choose, it was already clear from a distance that this remaster would do the same.

So we have the mode Fidelity which is the one that, as its name suggests, offers the best benefits. It is true that it has the highest definition as a result of its maximum resolution (native 4K) and that it brings ray-tracinghowever it does not seem to me that it is such a substantial improvement as to justify that the FPS cap is 30 frames per second In such a veteran game, that is, it is the one that I least recommend personally.

Where I have moved more comfortably is in the Performancewhich subordinates everything to the fluidity of the 60 frames per second They are also quite stable. I have been doing quite a lot of crazy things without suffering major problems in this regard, at least the ones that are noticeable to the naked eye. Here there are certain cuts in aspects such as the resolution that is scaled on both PS5 and Xbox Series X but, if I am honest with you, in my case the desire to have an experience that is as fluid and as responsive as possible prevails.

The one that leaves me a little baffled is the Ray-Traced Performance, and it is very difficult for me to see real effects of this advanced lighting in GTA V… And that I have searched hard for them. Here we have 60 frames that are also quite stable, but it is noticeable that to get a little more detail in shadows and other aspects, more resolution is sacrificed than in the other two. Again, this is a matter of taste and options are offered for you to find your favorite alternative, however I have not found this one very useful.

For the rest, the game shows the classic things that we can expect from a game on new generation consoles. A fairly refined speed in the loading times of the character exchange, but brutally cut in the initial load (which we all know is usually quite demanding in Rockstar) and that, to give you an idea, in the Xbox One X version It was from a little over two minutes and that both on Xbox Series X and PS5 is reduced to just under 20 seconds. A true marvel.