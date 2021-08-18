Grandmother Sharmila Tagore But To Meet Child Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan introduced the arriving in their 2nd child six months in the past. Retaining his identify and photographs clear of the general public eye and the web, Kareena best just lately printed that they have got named their son, Jehangir Ali Khan and speak to him Jeh at house. She additionally shared photos of the child on Saif’s birthday from their holiday. Even giant sister Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of Jeh in her birthday publish for Saif.

Whilst all the circle of relatives is revelling within the pleasure of the brand new circle of relatives member’s arrival, Saif’s mom and Jeh’s grandma, Sharmila Tagore is but to fulfill him in individual. She lives in Delhi and subsequently hasn’t been in a position to fulfill Jeh until now.

A supply as regards to the circle of relatives printed, “Sharmilaji lives in Delhi and on account of the pandemic she has no longer been travelling. Saif and Kareena will in a while fly to Delhi. Or else the entire circle of relatives will join up of their ancestral the town for the year-end circle of relatives reunion.”

Until the veteran actor meets child Jeh, the supply printed she’s retaining contact with him over video calls.