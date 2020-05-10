Grant Gustin Reveals The Change He Still Wants To See Happen With The Flash’s Suit

That’s proper, Grant Gustin advised ET that he is prepared for Barry Allen to placed on his gold boots to finish his look because the Scarlet Speedster Gustin is aware of the present is near crafting his character’s complete comedian e book counterpart, he is simply lacking that last accent to place it excessive. In the event that they do get added, they, hopefully, will not make his costume much less snug. And as Barry faces new foes throughout The Flash’s run, he might use some gold boots to assist clean up his look.