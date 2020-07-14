Grant Imahara, ‘Mythbusters’ Host, Dies at 49 – Variety

Grant Imahara, {an electrical} engineer and former host on the Discovery Channel present “Mythbusters” has died at 49, a spokesperson for Discovery has confirmed to Variety.

“We’re heartbroken to listen to this unhappy information about Grant. He was an vital a part of our Discovery household and a very great man. Our ideas and prayers exit to his household,” the Discovery spokesperson stated in a press release.

No different particulars about Imahara’s loss of life had been offered.

Imahara co-hosted greater than 200 episodes of “Mythbusters,” starting with season Three in 2005 via 2014. He joined the present after an invite from host Jamie Hyneman and was part of the Construct Workforce with Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. He changed welder Scottie Chapman. Imahara was greatest recognized for making the robots and different electronics wanted for the experiments on the hit present.

Fellow “Mythbusters” host Adam Savage paid tribute to Imahara on Twitter.

“I’m at a loss. No phrases. I’ve been a part of two huge households with Grant Imahara during the last 22 years. Grant was a very sensible engineer, artist and performer, but in addition simply such a beneficiant, easygoing, and delicate PERSON. Working with Grant was a lot enjoyable. I’ll miss my pal,” Savage wrote.

Imahara went on to host “White Rabbit Challenge” on Netflix with Byron and Belleci, through which the staff investigated matters like jailbreaks, superpower expertise, heists, and World Warfare II weapons via scientific experiments and builds. The present ran for one season in 2016 and was not renewed.

Earlier than making his manner onto TV, Imahara labored for Lucasfilm’s THX division and later joined Industrial Mild and Magic. He labored there for 9 years and contributed to motion pictures just like the three “Star Wars” prequels, “Jurassic Park,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

He additionally appeared on “Drunk Historical past,” “Battlebots,” “Sharknado 3,” the net sequence “Star Trek Continues” and the Marvel animated sequence “Avengers Assemble.”