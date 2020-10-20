Grantchester season 6 release date | plot, cast and latest news

Robson Inexperienced and Tom Brittney are returning as ITV’s unlikely crime-solving duo: motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport and native detective DI Geordie Keating.

Season six now marks Brittney’s second full run at Grantchester’s resident parish vicar, after changing James Norton’s Sidney Chambers.

Tailored from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the present has repeatedly attracted over 5 million viewers throughout its previous 5 seasons.

Right here’s every thing you have to learn about Grantchester season six.

When is Grantchester again for season six?

Grantchester resumed manufacturing in October 2020, and PBS (the house for Grantchester throughout the pond) celebrated the news with a compilation video of cast members’ experiences of adapting to their COVID-safe working setting; together with masks in-between takes, and (a lot wanted) post-lockdown haircuts…

They’re again! The cast of #GrantchesterPBS is happy to return to set and get began on Season 6. pic.twitter.com/SIe8Uvk7gE — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) October 14, 2020

In an announcement, Kudos Government Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd stated: “In these tough occasions we’re delighted to have the ability to movie one other collection of our beloved Grantchester.

“The cast and crew have labored tirelessly to deliver the collection to the display and we all know the viewers are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester household have in retailer for them.”

It’s not but recognized when the collection will air on ITV for UK viewers.

Grantchester season six cast

The central pair of Robson Inexperienced and Tom Brittney might be returning, each reprising their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively.

Dominic Mafham may even reprise his position as St John Gurney-Clifford.

Season six visitor stars will embody Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle (who performs the Archdeacon), Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Entrance.

What’s Grantchester season six about?

ITV

Set in 1958, the primary episode of season six will see the pair making an attempt to unwind at a vacation camp – solely to wind up investigating a homicide on the resort.

ITV has teased: “As occasions unfold on the journey, there might be critical repercussions for the remainder of the collection.”

The season 5 finale additionally noticed a shock twist, when Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport broke his vow of celibacy – by sleeping with a nun, the older and unconventional Sister Grace (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

“You’ve had intercourse! You sly outdated canine… You’ve slept along with your boss’s missus!” Detective Geordie Keating responded with glee after guessing Will’s secret.

May season 5’s twist imply that the Cambridgeshire vicar will now be extra open to romance within the upcoming season?

Granchester will return to ITV. You may order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.