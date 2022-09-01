Graphics cards from NVIDIA, AMD and Intel took a big hit during the second quarter of this year

The graphics card market has been a real roller coaster for a few years. Between the component crisis, price increases and decreases, and how difficult it has been to deal with resales, GPUs have been through many ups and downs, and it seems that This is not over.

According to a report by Jon Peddie Research, the second quarter of this year has been especially bad for graphics card sales. Nobody has been spared a hard blow, although NVIDIA has been the one that has noticed the most this fading numbers.

Although AMD and Intel have seen a considerable drop in sales of their graphics, it is the green team, NVIDIA, that has borne the brunt of this decline. Although the first two companies sold 14.9% and 7.6% fewer GPUs in this period, it is NVIDIA that has seen their numbers down 25.7%.

Heeding recent statements by Jensen Huang, the businessman believes that the problem is how difficult it is to move within the gaming market today. Remember that graphics are not only used for this, but all companies have divisions outside of games, which they seem to be working fineor at least within the expected margins.

Be that as it may, this is not something that concerns any of the companies. Yes, the numbers have dropped, but the projection is still good. With the RX 7000, RTX 4000, and whatever else Intel has on the go, the decisive period It will probably start at the end of this year or the beginning of the next.