“Grasp In The Home” Cast Excitedly Welcomes ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo + Kim Dong Hyun As New Fixed Members

SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” has formally added two new members to its solid!

On the Could three episode of the range present, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun had been initiated as the newest additions to the present.

Kim Dong Hyun requested Cha Eun Woo, “Are you prepared? Do you wish to be part of as ‘Grasp within the Home’ as a solid member?” and the idol confidently replied, “Sure, I do.” Listening to this, Lee Seung Gi excitedly chimed in, “Yay! Then…?”

Kim Dong Hyun continued, “What sort of affect will you might have when you be part of as a member?” Cha Eun Woo replied, “The common age [of the members] will lower, whereas the common intelligence will enhance,” and the members expressed satisfaction along with his reply.

The ASTRO member was then tasked with describing his first impression of the members in 5 letters, and he sweetly replied, “I missed you.” Lee Seung Gi welcomed him with a heat embrace and added, “I missed you too, Eun Woo.”

Talking within the tone of a newly enlisted soldier, Cha Eun Woo referred to as out, “Recruit Cha Eun Woo. As of as we speak, I can be becoming a member of ‘Grasp within the Home’ as a member. I’ll do my greatest. I hereby finish my report.” The different members shouted with pleasure and welcomed their latest and youngest member.

Together with himself within the welcoming course of, Kim Dong Hyun mentioned, “We have now now accomplished the initiation for Cha Eun Woo and yet one more individual.” The 5 members embraced each other and joyfully celebrated changing into a hard and fast solid collectively.

Lee Seung Gi instructed Cha Eun Woo, “You had been somebody I actually wished as a member since you did such an excellent job throughout the brand new worker episode.” Cha Eun Woo instructed the members that his buddies had loved watching his look on this system, whereas Kim Dong Hyun added that his mom instructed him to carry on tight to the present.

