“Grasp In The Home” Cast Opens Up About Their Failures With Rain, Lee Sang Min, Tak Jae Hoon, And More

Celebrities have opened up on what they’ve discovered from their failures!

On the March 7 broadcast of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” Tak Jae Hoon and Lee Sang Min started planning for the massive scale mission “Failure Pageant.”

When the solid gathered collectively and met the masters Tak Jae Hoon and Lee Sang Min, the solid commented, “Are we filming for ‘My Ugly Duckling‘ at this time?” and, “The high quality is totally different from the masters we’ve met till now.” Lee Sang Min requested, “Are you studying the bitter style of life at this time?” and Tak Jae Hoon shared, “I movie ‘My Ugly Duckling’ with Lee Sang Min, however once we meet, I nonetheless can’t converse for half-hour as a result of I’m crying.”

Lee Sang Min proceeded to do a presentation for his or her concept of internet hosting a Failure Pageant, explaining that they need to reward failure. Lee Sang Min revealed that he had failed a complete of 77 occasions, inflicting ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to remark, “Why did you get scammed a lot?” Lee Sang Min defined, “Whenever you fail at a enterprise, you change into a conman, and in case you succeed, you change into a boss.” He added that though he had been a boss, he was referred to as a scammer the second his enterprise failed. Lee Sang Min commented, “Failure is placing an finish to one thing. If you happen to consider failure as a hardship, you’re nonetheless operating in the direction of success.”

When Cha Eun Woo requested why Tak Jae Hoon had failed at marriage, Lee Sang Min commented, “On the time, Jae Hoon thought his spouse was wealthy,” however Tak Jae Hoon defined, “Cash didn’t affect it. That was once I made some huge cash too.” Cha Eun Woo additionally wrote that he had failed 4 occasions in his life, sharing, “Throughout my trainee days, I heard, ‘You’re so dangerous. Why are you right here in case you’re going to do it like that.’”

Lee Seung Gi talked about that he wished to speak a few failure that everybody knew about. Though the solid members have been anticipating a narrative about his previous relationship, Lee Seung Gi confessed, “It is a failure I can’t return and alter. I wasn’t attempting to get into the Particular Forces.” Regardless of everybody’s disappointment within the matter being totally different from what they’d anticipated, Lee Seung Gi continued to clarify, “Many individuals thought I volunteered, however that’s not the case.” He shared his idea that the army might need wished to place him within the Particular Forces since “Descendants of the Solar” was rising in reputation on the time, hoping to make the drama right into a actuality. Lee Seung Gi commented, “That’s the sensation I bought,” and the solid members tried to suppress their laughter.

In order to assemble individuals for the Failure Pageant, Lee Sang Min referred to as Ji Suk Jin. Though Ji Suk Jin tried to disclaim it at first, Tak Jae Hoon commented, “If you happen to make an look, you’re mainly the chief. You have already got a failure license.” Ji Suk Jin continued to dish out his failures in inventory investing, sharing examples akin to, “Folks say to not put all of your eggs in a single basket, however I put them multi function basket.” He additionally talked about shopping for 40 crocodile wallets and gifting one to Yoo Jae Suk. Nevertheless, the pockets was ripped aside when it bought moist from the rain. Lastly, Ji Suk Jin summarized failure as a buddy who’s at all times by his aspect.

To everybody’s shock, Tak Jae Hoon made a telephone name to Rain. The solid commented that Rain had already succeeded, however Rain shared, “My most up-to-date failure was my movie. As of late, I truly don’t journey my bicycle. I offered all those I had.” Rain concluded by sharing, “Success is the results of quite a few failures.”

