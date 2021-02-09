“Grasp In The Home” To Change Its Main Producing Director

SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” will likely be present process a change in producing administrators (PDs).

On February 9, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Lee Se Younger, the primary PD of “Grasp within the Home,” could be stepping down from the present with a view to put together for the launch of a brand new present. Taking her place will likely be Kim Jung Wook, who helped co-direct “Grasp within the Home” in its early phases.

Later, a supply from SBS confirmed the information and stated, “PD Lee Se Younger is taking a brief break earlier than starting preparations for a brand new present. PD Kim Jung Wook has been chosen as her alternative. We’ve got made this resolution with a view to develop the present in a brand new route.”

Lee Se Younger has been the primary PD of “Grasp within the Home” since its launch on December 31, 2017. PD Kim Jung Wook has additionally labored on selection reveals similar to “Little Forest” and “If That Got here On TV (Telegna).”

Lately, it was additionally reported that Hwang Ji Younger, the primary PD of MBC’s “Residence Alone (I Reside Alone),” would even be stepping down from the present and being changed by Heo Dangle.

“Grasp within the Home” is a present through which the solid spends an evening on the homes of “masters” in numerous fields and studying about their lives and views. It at present stars Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, Kim Dong Hyun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Former solid members embody Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae.

