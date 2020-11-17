Grasshopper Film Acquires Venice Prizewinning Sci-Fi Drama ‘Atlantis’

New York-based distribution firm Grasshopper Film has acquired North American rights to Valentyn Vasyanovych’s sci-fi drama “Atlantis,” Ukraine’s official choice for subsequent yr’s Academy Awards.

Represented in worldwide markets by Belgian gross sales group Greatest Pal Endlessly, “Atlantis” performed at Toronto, Rotterdam and Venice, the place it received the perfect movie award within the Horizons Competitors. The critically acclaimed movie was additionally chosen for New Administrators/New Movies.

The film, which is predicted to be launched theatrically early subsequent yr, is about in 2025. Japanese Ukraine in a desert unsuitable for human habitation and water is an costly commodity introduced by vehicles. As a wall is being constructed on the border, Sergiy, a former soldier, is having bother adapting to this new actuality. He meets Katya whereas on the Black Tulip mission devoted to exhuming warfare corpses. Collectively, they attempt to return to some kind of regular life by which they’re additionally allowed to fall in love once more.

“‘Atlantis’ is pure breathtaking cinema,” stated Ryan Krivoshey, the president and founding father of Grasshopper Film who negotiated the take care of Greatest Pal Endlessly’s companions Martin Gondre and Charles Bin.

“A sci-fi parable a few not-too-distant future, it’s among the many most jaw-droppingly stunning and visionary movies I’ve seen in a very long time,” stated Krivoshey.

Apart from the Venice award, “Atlantis” additionally received prizes at Mexico’s Ficunam, Odessa, Tokyo, Seville, Denver and Tromso festivals, in addition to received greatest movie and director on the Ukrainian Film Critics Awards.

“Atlantis” stars Andriy Rymaruk, Liudmyla Bileka and Vasyl Antoniak. The movie was produced by Vasyanovych, Iya Myslytska, and Vladimir Yatsenko.

“Atlantis” marks Vasyanovych’s fourth directorial outing. The helmer, who can be a cinematographer and producer, made his function debut with “Enterprise As Typical.” Vasyanovych notably produced and lensed Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy’s “The Tribe,” which received the Grand Prize at Cannes’ Critics Week in 2014 and greater than 40 different prizes around the globe.

Grasshopper’s slate of upcoming releases embrace Tsai Ming-liang’s “Days,” Camilo Restrepo’s “Los Conductos,” Manoel de Oliveira’s “Francisca,” Manfred Kirchheimer’s “Free Time,” and Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo’s “Sluggish Machine.”