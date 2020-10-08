Grasshopper Film Takes North American Rights to Slow Machine

Grasshopper Film has picked up North American distribution rights to Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo’s “Slow Machine,” forward of the movie’s premiere on the 58th annual New York Film Competition this week.

Set to launch theatrically subsequent 12 months, the movie is billed as a “miniature epic” of paranoia, espionage, subterfuge, music and efficiency on 16mm. It first bowed at January’s Worldwide Film Competition Rotterdam, one of many few bodily movie fests to happen forward of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Slow Machine” follows Stephanie, a stressed and vibrant actor, who meets a troubled counter-terrorism specialist who’s additionally an aficionado of experimental theater. Their relationship ends disastrously, and forces Stephanie to the ramshackle house of musician Eleanor Friedberger, the place she’s haunted by violent reminiscences of her previous life.

“As moviegoers, we’ve seen the ‘Grasshopper Film’ brand in entrance of a few of our favourite new and restored repertory cinema in the previous few years. We couldn’t be happier, and extra humbled, to be included of their unbelievable roster of movies,” stated administrators Felten and DeNardo.

Grasshopper founder Ryan Krivoshey added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Paul and Joe and the remainder of the workforce on this superb movie. ‘Slow Machine’ is without doubt one of the most genuinely thrilling, modern and daring movies we’ve seen in a very long time. We will’t wait to share it with audiences.”

“Slow Machine’s” solid consists of Stephanie Hayes, Chloë Sevigny, Scott Shepherd, Eleanor Friedberger, Ean Sheehy and Emily Tremaine. It was produced by Kyle Hepp, Shrihari Sathe (“Dialectic”), Caroline von Kuhn (ACE Productions) and Alex Witherill (Inexperienced Road Movies), and govt produced by Pierce Varous.

Felten beforehand co-wrote the James Franco-focused documentary “Francophrenia (Or, Don’t Kill Me I Know The place The Child Is)” and “Burn Nation.” A former director of the Olympia Film Competition, he’s a Sundance Screenwriters Lab fellow and a recipient of The San Francisco Film Society’s Hearst Screenwriting grant.

In the meantime, DeNardo has directed and photographed varied movies round music and efficiency, and was the topic of a retrospective at Union Docs in Brooklyn in 2014.

Distributor Grasshopper Film’s latest releases embrace Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela,” Dan Sallitt’s “Fourteen,” Jean-Marie Straub and Daniele Huillet’s “Sicilia!” and Hong Sangsoo’s “Hill of Freedom” and “Lady on the Seashore.” Upcoming releases embrace Tsai Ming-liang’s “Days,” Khalik Allah’s “IWOW: I Stroll on Water,” Camilo Restrepo’s “Los Conductos” and Manoel de Oliveira’s “Francisca.”