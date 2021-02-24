Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights for ‘The Oak Room’

Tues. Feb. 23

Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights for ‘The Oak Room’

Gravitas Ventures, a Purple Arrow Studios firm, has acquired U.S. rights to distribute the Black Fawn Movies thriller “The Oak Room.”

Directed by Cody Calahan, written by Peter Genoway, and produced by Chad Archibald and Ari Millen, the movie stars RJ Mitte (“Breaking Unhealthy”), Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Martin Roach, Nicholas Campbell, and David Ferry.

The movie follows a drifter who tries to settle an outdated debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a narrative. The night time’s occasions shortly spin right into a darkish story of mistaken identities, double-crosses and stunning violence.

“The Oak Room” will probably be launched in theaters and on-demand on April 2.

American Cinema Editors (ACE) Pronounces Date Change to April 17

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) introduced at present that the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards will probably be held on April 17 at 11 am PT as a substitute of April 18.

“With quite a few occasions occurring nearly this 12 months, ACE is shifting to a date and time that avoids overlapping with different exhibits and permits the post-production neighborhood to have fun one another’s accomplishments collectively. We selected a mid-morning format that may permit attendance from our international membership and supporters,” stated ACE Govt Director Jenni McCormick.

As beforehand introduced, Spike Lee will probably be honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Yr Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement within the artwork and enterprise of movie. The awards ceremony will unveil winners for excellent modifying in 14 classes of movie and tv together with this 12 months’s latest classes: Greatest Edited Animated Collection (Non-Theatrical) and Greatest Edited Selection Speak/Sketch Present or Particular.

The ACE Eddie Nominations Will Be Introduced March 11.

Worldwide Cinematographers Guild Names 10 honorees for Rising Cinematographer Awards

The Worldwide Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Native 600) has named 10 honorees for the 2021 Annual Rising Cinematographer Awards (ECA). Amongst these named embody Austin Scott Ahlborg (“Lotus”), Andrew Aiello (“Inexperienced Cobra”), Jason Chau (“Sting”), Jac Cheairs (“KENOBI: A Star Wars Fan Movie”), Morgan Gardiner (“Molly Robber”), Eric E. Damage (“Singularity”), Allie Schultz (“Your Monster”), Gregor Tavenner “(Nice Canyon”), Michael Tedford (“The Elder Scrolls: Legends”) and Leonard P. Walsh ll (“Kingsnake”).

The ECA spotlights promising cinematographers and offers essential publicity wanted to achieve the movie and tv trade.

Steven Poster, ASC, former Nationwide President of the ICG and Co-Chair of the ECA committee, stated, “On this most uncommon time, we made the troublesome choice to postpone the Rising Cinematographer Awards for one 12 months. We felt that the honorees wouldn’t get the popularity they deserved through the pandemic. We’re taking this chance, nonetheless, to announce the honorees and their quick movies as a result of these proficient cinematographers and administrators should be celebrated for the distinctive work they’ve created.”

Jimmy Matlosz, Co-Chair of the Guild’s ECA committee added, “Being that 2020 was a 12 months of challenges for many households, teams and people, we’re proud to maintain the ECAs and our dedication to the artwork and craft of cinematography burning brightly. We sit up for honoring these proficient cinematographers this 12 months.”

The 2020 honorees will roll over to this 12 months’s ECA occasion, which will probably be held nearly within the fall of 2021.