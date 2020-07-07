‘Gravity Falls’ Gets an Homage on Disney Channel’s ‘Amphibia’ – Variety

It’s not fairly the “Gravity Falls” reboot/reunion that followers are hoping for, but it surely’s shut: Creator Alex Hirsch will visitor star on a Season 2 episode of Disney Channel’s “Amphibia” that pays homage to the animated cult fave.

Within the “Amphibia” episode titled “Wax Museum,” the present’s household travels to a mysterious roadside oddities museum that appears and feels fairly a bit just like the Thriller Shack on “Gravity Falls.” Hirsch, who voiced Grunkle Stan on that present, will visitor star as “The Curator,” a Stan-like character who owns the “Curiosity Hut” and encompasses a frog custodian named “Frog Soos” (based mostly, after all, on “Soos” from “Gravity Falls,” whom Hirsch additionally voiced).

“Amphibia” creator and govt producer Matt Braly labored as a storyboard artist and director on “Gravity Falls,” for which he gained an Annie Award.

Associated Tales

“I’ve all the time wished to create a ‘Gravity Falls’ tribute in ‘Amphibia,’” Braly mentioned. “I simply didn’t know when or how. The 2 exhibits share a lot DNA that it appeared like a missed alternative to not have the worlds work together in some style. So when ‘Amphibia’ author Jenava Hudek pitched an episode the place the Plantars would cease at a creepy wax museum throughout their roadtrip, I knew this was our golden alternative. Jenava herself was an enormous ‘Gravity Falls’ fan and leapt on the probability to work with its iconic characters. The choice was made early to characteristic various universe variations of Grunkle Stan and Soos as frogs. This may be the simplest solution to pay homage with out stepping on anybody’s toes continuity smart.”

Braly mentioned he despatched the script to Hirsch to get his blessing and see if he’d voice the “Curator” and “Frog Soos.”

“Not solely did he find yourself voicing the characters however he even improvised plenty of his strains within the sales space, giving the characters that traditional ‘Gravity Falls’ off the cuff aptitude,” Braly mentioned. “It’s no shock that the ‘Amphibia’ episode ‘Wax Museum’ is considered one of my favourite episodes of the season and that the Curator and Frog Soos are stand out characters. Working on this episode felt like coming residence in quite a lot of methods.”

Season 2 of “Amphibia” premieres Saturday, July 11, and follows the Plantars as they give the impression of being to unlock the mysteries of the music field by touring to the distant metropolis of Newtopia, encountering adventures as they seek for a solution to get their human buddy Anne again residence. “Wax Museum” airs Aug. 8 on Disney Channel.

Above and under, a primary look: