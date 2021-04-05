‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Casts Robert I. Mesa as First Indigenous Doctor

Robert I. Mesa, who made his debut on “Gray’s Anatomy” within the third episode of this season, taking part in intern James Chee, has been bumped as much as be a recurring solid member on the ABC medical drama. Chee is the first indigenous physician on “Gray’s Anatomy” in its 17 seasons, and he’ll subsequent seem within the episode airing on April 15.

Chee was launched as a part of the brand new class of interns at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, who’re embarking on their careers as medical doctors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first episode, Chee was hazed by neurosurgeon Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), and compelled to do information entry — solely to find that the explanation it wasn’t working was that all the sufferers had died of COVID. He can be featured in a number of extra episodes this season.

The April 15 episode will proceed to tackle well timed occasions, based on its logline: Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will “deal with a affected person wounded within the Seattle protests,” whereas different medical doctors battle to assist a COVID denier (who presumably has COVID).

Mesa is a Navajo/Soboba actor. In early 2020, he carried out in Mary Kathryn Nagle’s “Manhatta,” the primary Yale Repertory Theatre manufacturing of a play written by a Native playwright. His tv credit embrace taking part in Tecumseh within the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced “The Males Who Constructed America: The Frontiersman” for the Historical past Channel, Robert Rodriguez’s “From Nightfall Until Daybreak: The Sequence,” “Gunslingers,” and as Al Momaday in “N. Scott Momaday: Phrases From A Bear” on PBS’ American Masters. Mesa can also be a visible artist and photographer.

This season of “Gray’s Anatomy” has coated the pandemic from the medical doctors’ views, and the present’s central character, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), has been felled by COVID. Meredith has drifted out and in of consciousness, illustrated by sequences on a seaside wherein she’s been visited by characters who’ve died, such as Derek (Patrick Dempsey), George (T.R. Knight), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and her sister, Lexie (Chyler Leigh).

The way forward for the present itself is in limbo proper now, as Pompeo negotiates her contract. Just lately, showrunner Krista Vernoff advised Selection that she’s planning “for each contingencies” of a season and collection finale, and “it’s a supply of frustration at this level.”

Mesa is repped by Mitchell & Associates Expertise and Citizen Cranium Productions/Administration.