‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Premiere Brings in Surprise (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn till you will have watched the season 17 premiere of “Gray’s Anatomy.”

“Gray’s Anatomy” didn’t maintain again in its two-hour season premiere Thursday, which was devoted to frontline healthcare employees.

Patrick Dempsey returned as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in a dream sequence, 5 years after his loss of life shocked followers.

The topical and transferring storyline checked out Meredith and Bailey and the opposite hospital employees battling the coronavirus with a PPE scarcity and rising COVID deaths.

“A very powerful process we had this season was to honor the truth of this international pandemic and the impression it’s having — notably on healthcare employees,” stated showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff in an announcement. “Together with that we needed to give you artistic methods to permit our present to nonetheless be enjoyable and romantic and supply some escapism. Enter Patrick Dempsey. The seaside motif — which can proceed past the premiere — supplied a method for us to dwell outdoors the pandemic even for a short time right here and there. And Derek’s return supplied pure pleasure for us, for Meredith, and for the followers.

“Season 17 has been a Herculean effort by our solid, our crew, our writers, and our companions at Disney and ABC — and we’re pleased with it. However our effort is nothing in comparison with the work of our Frontline healthcare employees to whom this season is devoted. We hope our present evokes you to put on your masks to guard them and one another. As Derek Shepherd would say, ‘It’s a fantastic day to avoid wasting lives.’”

Dempsey will return in subsequent week’s episode — watch the promo for the episode “My Comfortable Ending Above.”