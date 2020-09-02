‘Gray’s Anatomy’ to Start Filming Season 17 in September (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gray’s Anatomy” is formally heading again to set.

The ABC medical drama will start taking pictures its upcoming seventeenth season this month, Selection has realized completely.

Manufacturing on the primary two episodes of season 17 might start in Los Angeles as early as subsequent week. Exactly when the present will return to screens stays to be seen, nonetheless, as information of the resumption comes lower than per week after ABC introduced an unscripted-heavy fall schedule which not featured “Gray’s.” A earlier model of the schedule listed the present in its common Thursday evening slot subsequent to “Station 19.”

This information would seem to put ABC in a extra strong place on the scripted entrance than a few of its rivals, because the Disney-owned community already has “The Goldbergs,” “A Million Little Issues,” “The Good Physician” and “Massive Sky” confirmed as returning to manufacturing.

“Gray’s” halted manufacturing due to COVID-19 again in March, which pressured season 16 to be reduce quick by 4 episodes. The season 16 finale aired in early April, and on the time, collection star Ellen Pompeo joined Selection for an Instagram dwell to talk about the manufacturing shutdown and dissect the season finale.

Simply lower than a month in the past, Pompeo teased that manufacturing on the longest-running medical drama in TV historical past might “begin in a number of weeks.”

As to the content material of season 17, govt producer Krista Vernoff mentioned throughout a latest TV Academy panel that upcoming episodes will “deal with this pandemic for certain.”

“There’s no approach to be a long-running medical present and never do the medical story of our lifetimes,” she mentioned. “I really feel like our present has a possibility and a accountability to inform a few of these tales.”

The medical drama brings in real-life docs to speak about their experiences every season, and Vernoff mentioned through the panel that the tales the docs instructed this time round had been not like any earlier 12 months. She additionally mentioned how their experiences might be translated to that of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) on the present.

“(The docs) are actually shaking and making an attempt not to cry, they’re pale, they usually’re speaking about it as conflict — a conflict that they weren’t skilled for. And that’s been one among our huge conversations about Owen, is that he’s really skilled for this in a approach that many of the different docs aren’t,” Vernoff mentioned.