Great British Bake Off 2020 ‘to launch with longer episodes and extra ad break’

The Great British Bake Off will reportedly open with three longer episodes when it returns to Channel Four later this yr.

The favored competitors sequence is presently filming its 11th sequence at Down Corridor Lodge, Essex, a change of surroundings from its earlier location in Welford Park, Berks.

Followers are desperate to see what the present will appear to be this yr, as its doable the format could must be barely totally different as a consequence of considerations over the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such tweak could possibly be longer episodes firstly of the sequence, as a supply tells The Solar that the primary three episodes of Bake Off 2020 shall be prolonged from 75 minutes to 90, accommodating an extra advert break.

The unnamed supply goes on to invest that the motivation could possibly be to herald some extra cash, because the financial system finds itself in a extremely unstable place following lockdown.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to The Great British Bake Off and Channel Four for remark.

Bake Off followers are additionally eager to see how new co-presenter Matt Lucas will fare within the upcoming episodes, teaming up with Noel Fielding to maintain contestants sane as they sort out some powerful challenges.

The previous Little Britain star is changing Sandi Toksvig, who stop the Great British Bake Off earlier this yr in an effort to pursue different tasks.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are each returning for the competitors to present their professional opinion on the formidable showstoppers dreamt up by this yr’s contestants.

It’s already been an enormous yr for Bake Off followers, who’ve already been handled to a star version in assist of Stand As much as Most cancers, in addition to one other sequence of spin-off Bake Off: The Professionals.

Former Bake-Off presenter Mel Giedroyc is becoming a member of the workforce at Channel 4, with a model new quirky competitors sequence titled Good With Wooden, which challenges woodworkers to make grand sculptures.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel Four later this yr. When you’re searching for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.