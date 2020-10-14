Great British Bake Off 2020 | Week 4 might be home to Star Baker curse

Successful Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off is the one factor every baker seems to be ahead to each week.

Nevertheless, for the contestant who wins Star Baker in week 4, issues may be completely different as we enter what ought to actually be generally known as ‘The Bake Off Curse Zone’.

Final 12 months, the Bake Off curse was revealed whereby the one that wins Star Baker in week 4 by no means goes on to win the complete sequence of the Channel 4 baking present.

Because the starting of the competitors in 2010, and throughout all 10 sequence, no competitor who has gained Star Baker in week 4 has gone on to win the entire thing.

To be exact, over 60 per cent of these successful the Week 4 accolade ended up being the runner up up to now reveals – together with 2019 baker Steph Blackwell who completed runner up to David Atherton.

So what does that imply for future bakers on the present? And will this 12 months’s Week 4 Star Baker endure the identical destiny?

On thirteenth October 2020, viewers watched as Mark was topped Star Baker after impressing the judges along with his brownies, babka Technical and showstopping white chocolate cake in Chocolate Week.

It was a really robust week for the bakers, who had been made to work with chocolate within the heat climate, with Prue warning: “white chocolate is a nightmare to work with.”

However does Mark have what it takes to defy the percentages and beat the Bake Off curse? That’s what we actually need to know.

It’s exhausting to say, given that is the primary time he has gained Star Baker within the sequence. Peter was the primary baker to win the title, adopted by Dave and Marc.

If Mark had gained prior to this or was to go on and win the accolade once more, the percentages may be tipped barely…

Whereas final 12 months’s winner David Atherton is the one contestant to win the entire sequence with out ever successful Star Baker, most winners of the present are those that win Star Baker in episodes two and 5.

These contestants have gained the present thrice, together with 2018 winner Rahul Mandal who gained within the second week.

Due to this fact, if Mark had say gained Star Baker in week two, there’s a likelihood he would have been in a position to outweigh the curse and pull by to the finals.

After all, there’s nonetheless Week 5, which may be Mark’s second likelihood to break the curse – however the trailer didn’t precisely fill us with confidence…

However as we’ve seen with earlier years, it’s possible the challenge supervisor may endure the identical destiny as former contestant Steph – who gained Star Baker a complete of 4 instances, together with in Week 4, but nonetheless missed out on the highest spot.

Regardless of successful in Weeks 4 and 5 – which is alleged to have produced essentially the most winners – it appears it simply wasn’t sufficient for Steph to break The Bake Off curse.

Neither had been her wins in Week Six and Eight. Primarily based on earlier years, star Baker in eight or 9 have gained the present twice, whereas the winners of 1, three, six and 7 have gained simply as soon as.

But, Steph nonetheless couldn’t break the curse, regardless of all her different Star Baker wins, which certainly ought to have elevated her possibilities of successful the present.

Thus makes us surprise if it’s greatest to coast by week 4 and maintain a Showstopper within the financial institution for Week 5. That means bakers will be thrice extra possible to win the Channel 4 sequence.

Or higher nonetheless, the bakers may get fortunate like David and simply experience it out all the best way to the tip!

After all, this isn’t a lot assist for Mark who has already gained Star Baker. We’d like to suppose he may flip it round, however with a curse so robust, we wouldn’t be stunned if historical past did repeat itself!

Having stated that, there are a lot of weeks left within the competitors, so who is aware of what he’s acquired up his sleeves.

We certain hope it’s sufficient to put an finish to the curse as soon as and for all!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm.