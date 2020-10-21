Great British Bake Off 2020 | Who won star baker this week?

The baking continued tonight on The Great British Bake Off.

This week’s Bake Off theme noticed the contestants tackle Pastry Week, and it was as good as pie for one contestant who took over from final week’s champ, Mark.

Right here’s which one of many Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants won Star Baker this week.

Who won Star Baker in week 5?

It was a troublesome choux in Pastry Week.

First up, the bakers needed to make Cornish Pasties for the Signature Problem.

Whereas Marc didn’t fairly bake his pasties for lengthy sufficient, The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts have been fairly impressed with Hermine‘s, complimenting her flavours.

Prue significantly beloved Laura‘s, saying she may “gobble” it up, and Laura managed to impress Paul, too, as praised her pastry making expertise.

Sadly the Technical Problem – which was set by Prue – didn’t go down as properly.

The contestants have been tasked with making three chocolate Eclairs and three raspberry Eclairs.

Hermine got here second for her bakes, whereas Peter won his first Technical Problem for his bakes.

Lastly, it was time for the Showstopper, which noticed the bakers making caged tarts.

Channel 4

Dave pulled it out the bag together with his pyramid caged tart. Paul beloved the flavours and Prue described it as harmonious.

Marc’s seemed good, and Prue loved the wealthy flavours. Nonetheless, they agreed that the bottom was too thick for the fragile flavours of the chocolate.

Equally Hermine, Peter and Laura won the judges over with their tarts.

“I feel you’ve excelled your self!” Prue gushed as she tasted Laura’s key lime tart.

It was a troublesome competitors, however in the long run it got here right down to Dave and Laura. With Laura pulling off each the Signature and her Showstopper, the judges determined she was this week’s champ and named her as Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.