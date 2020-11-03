Great British Bake Off 2020 | Who won Star Baker this week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants tackled 80s week tonight, and for one contestant it proved to be their greatest week but.

Regardless of the scorching scorching temperatures within the Great British Bake Off tent, this contestant managed to maintain their cool and rise to the highest.

So, who won Star Baker this week? And who was despatched packing?

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to know.

Who won Star Baker in week 7?

The contestants have been pushed to their limits this week. With solely the three challenges standing between them and the quarter finals, the competitors was on.

For the Signature Problem, every baker needed to make six quiches with a filling of their selection.

The judges gave Lottie a thumbs up for her breakfast and beetroot and cheese quiches. Equally, Marc impressed along with his fish providing – though Prue thought the fillings have been too related.

Though Hermine‘s pastry was somewhat undercooked, Paul and Prue beloved her flavours.

Subsequent, the bakers have been requested to make six, custard and jam, finger doughnuts for the Technical Problem.

Though, Dave and Lottie each burnt theirs, Peter managed to bake his very properly and got here second place within the Technical.

Hermine simply beat him to the primary place place together with her doughnuts, which weren’t solely baked to perfection, however tasted fairly good, too.

Channel 4

Because the Showstopper challenged approached, it regarded prefer it could possibly be out of Hermine and Peter to take the highest spot.

However in the case of Bake Off, you by no means know who’s going to drag themselves out of a darkish place and rise above all of it.

Similar to that, Dave got here again with a bang, impressing along with his tiramisu-style ice cream cake, whereas Marc additionally won the judges over along with his bake.

Peter actually wowed along with his Christmas cake, with Prue declaring: “That’s completely scrumptious!”

Nonetheless, Paul discovered the cake to be “too stable” and in the long run, The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts introduced that Hermine was this week’s Star Baker.

Prue simply couldn’t get sufficient of her mango, ice cream cake, calling it “lovely” and “well-balanced”. Paul agreed, saying it was “easy, however extremely efficient!”

Effectively achieved, Hermine!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.