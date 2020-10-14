Great British Bake Off 2020 | Who won Star Baker this week?

The bar was risen on The Great British Bake Off tonight as 9 remaining contestants returned to the well-known tent.

This week’s Bake Off theme noticed the contestants tackling Chocolate Week, which didn’t go down too properly for a few of the bakers.

So, which contestant managed to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts and land Star Barker?

And which baker melted underneath strain?

Right here’s all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know!

Who won Star Baker in Week 4?

It was chock-a-block within the Bake Off tent this week.

First up, the contestants have been tasked with making a traditional tray bake of chocolate brownies lower into 18 items.

And for a few of The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants issues acquired a bit bit messy – ahem, Lottie.

The pantomime producer acquired water from the freezer on prime of her bake, and the judges didn’t maintain again with Paul asking for a straw.

It’s truthful to say the Signature spherical didn’t go too wee, for many of the contestants. Nonetheless, Mark managed to impress along with his cookie base brownie and the judges liked the flavour Linda‘s brownies, though they have been a bit cake-like.

Up subsequent, was the blind Technical Problem. Set by Paul, the contestants have been requested to make babka which is a candy braided bread or cake which originated within the Jewish communities of Poland and Ukraine.

Whereas most simply couldn’t get the plaiting proper on their Babka, Linda manages to outshine everybody, with Prue describing her bake as a “mannequin Babka”.

She ended up coming first on the Technical, with Laura proper behind her and Mark following.

For the Showstopper, the contestants have been requested to make white chocolate celebration truffles.

Mark managed to tug it out the bag along with his pistachio and white chocolate cake, which Prue liked the look off. Each judges agreed, nonetheless, that the flavour wanted to be stronger.

Lottie managed to redeem herself barely after failing the Technical. The judges have been impressed with the design of her cake, however the inside was “bone dry” in response to Paul.

Dave seemed like he is likely to be coming for an additional Star Baker accolade along with his stunning drip cake, however Paul simply couldn’t recover from the darkish color of his sponge.

Ultimately, the judges might solely decide one winner, and awarded Mark with Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 at 8pm. Should you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.