Great British Bake Off launch marks the biggest Channel 4 broadcast since 1985

Sequence 11 of the Great British Bake Off debuted to an viewers of 10.8 million viewers final week, incomes the highest rankings of any Channel 4 present since 1985.

The broadcaster introduced the information right this moment by releasing its consolidated viewing figures from the final week, which take account of time-shifted viewing on a tv over a seven day interval.

A median of 10.8 million viewers watched the first episode of GBBO’s eleventh sequence, making up a 38.3 per cent share of the viewers.

The record-breaking efficiency makes final week’s episode Channel 4’s biggest broadcast since 1985 miniseries A Lady of Substance starring Liam Neeson, Miranda Richardson, Deborah Kerr and Barry Bostwick.

Channel 4 additionally revealed over 2.8 million 16-34 12 months olds – a 61.4 per cent share of the younger demographic – watched final week’s episode of Bake Off, making it the biggest programme for younger viewers on any channel up to now this 12 months, barring addresses from the Prime Minister.

An additional 1.1 million viewers watched Bake Off’s repeats on Channel 4, E4 and 4Seven, whereas viewing on Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 rose by 35 per cent from final 12 months’s launch episode.

Throughout the evening of broadcast, 6.9 million viewers tuned in to look at the episode reside – marking Bake Off’s biggest ever in a single day launch viewers on Channel 4 – whereas 4 million watched the present on catch-up or by way of repeats.

This 12 months’s sequence of Bake Off has seen the introduction of Matt Lucas as the present’s latest presenter, after the departure of Bake Off favorite Sandi Toksvig in January.

The 2020 sequence was filmed throughout the pandemic in July and August, and required the Great British Bake Off contestants and crew to isolate collectively in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to make sure all filming was COVID-compliant.

Two episodes of sequence 11 have aired up to now, with yesterday’s biscuit themed week difficult the remaining contestants with a coconut macaroons technical.