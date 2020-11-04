Great British Bake Off should stop relying on cheeky innuendos

Apart from baking, one factor we are able to depend on once we change over the telly to The Great British Bake Off is the heap of banter and innuendoes.

From soggy bottoms to good buns, the present is stuffed with double entendres which have us virtually spitting out our tea as we watch on Tuesday nights.

However because the years go on and we’re inundated with increasingly more puns, we surprise if this function is beginning to develop into overused and just a little compelled.

We used to chuckle when one of many Great British Bake Off judges and hosts or contestants dropped just a little gem now and again.

“If you received it out did you give it a great shake?” legendary choose Mary Berry as soon as requested innocently, as one of many contestants eliminated their bakes from the oven.

“Stop touching your dough balls!” former host Sue Perkins shouted, letting the contestants know they’d run out of time.

These little quips got here comparatively sparingly; they had been nice, and added simply the correct quantity of innuendo, which didn’t take over the present.

They had been humorous and appeared pure – you by no means actually noticed it coming till it occurred.

These days, it appears you possibly can’t go 5 minutes with out listening to somebody make the identical outdated joke concerning the “moistness” of somebody’s sponge. After which you recognize it received’t be for much longer earlier than you hear one other.

Whereas the cheeky one-liners was simply that – one-liners sprinkled all through the episode for added impact – now, they appear to be on the forefront for almost all of the present.

Take week six, for instance, which noticed the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants take on Japanese Week for the primary time within the present’s historical past.

Channel 4

For the Signature Problem, the contestants had been requested to make steamed buns. Cue (naturally) jokes about “easy” and “agency” buns.

After all, these jokes got here in abundance – and it wouldn’t be Bake Off with out them – however we most likely received greater than we bargained for, with the episode seeming to rely on this function to make viewers chuckle.

From the contestants telling one another to “burger off” each minute, to jokes concerning the “rawness” of the meat, there appeared no finish to it.

Because the saying goes: “Too many cooks spoil the broth.” In the case of all of the innuendoes in Bake Off, that’s precisely what they’re doing.

The innuendos have develop into so overused and drained, they’re too predictable. And everybody within the tent appears determined to get in on the motion.

Channel 4

We’re all for a cheeky pun right here and there, however fairly frankly, Bake Off doesn’t must overdo it to be able to entertain. The format of the present alone does that.

Bake Off is about baking and having amusing. It’s the trusty present that distracts from the extra critical issues in life, and makes you’re feeling heat and comforted inside.

With coronavirus briefing updates occurring continuously and a lot going on globally, we undoubtedly want it to take the sting off issues.

However when you end up listening to the identical traces again and again, you must wonder if it’s changing into a bit overplayed.

Bake Off would possibly want to carry again on the extreme use of innuendoes and emphasise what the present is basically about: the baking drama!

In spite of everything, that’s what we tune in for week after week. All the pieces else is simply an added bonus, so should actually keep that means.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesday nights at 8pm. For those who're searching for extra to observe try our TV Information.