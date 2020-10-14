Great British Bake Off’s eliminated Sura shares ‘mortifying’ moment

The newest contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off has revealed her worst moment from her time on the present – and it occurred again within the collection’ opening episode.

31-year-old Sura, who’s from London, was despatched packing by the judges on tonight’s present after failing to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith throughout Chocolate Week.

And talking after her exit, The Great British Bake Off contestant Sura admitted that she felt “mortified” about an incident in week one, when she by accident dropped the muffins of her fellow contestant Dave.

“The worst moment total for me was within the first episode, once I was swatting the fly from my technical and I knocked over Dave’s creation!” she mentioned. “My coronary heart dropped and I felt mortified and so upset for him, however he was so good about it.”

That moment apart, Sura mentioned she loved her time inside the enduring tent, though she admitted to struggling in tonight’s episode.

“In chocolate week it was so scorching and I had layers on, and it was unbelievably heat within the tent. All the things was melting, my face, the chocolate – every part.

“You couldn’t do something about it, you simply needed to get on with it. It simply wasn’t my week, that’s the character of Bake Off, it’s a blessing and a curse as you’re solely judged on every week, and never total.

“But it surely was my time to go, and I used to be advantageous about it as I felt that I had achieved my greatest total.”

She added “I don’t suppose I’ll eat chocolate ever once more!”

The episode noticed the bakers try and wow the judges with an assortment of chocolatey challenges, beginning with traybakes for the Signature earlier than making an attempt a chocolate and nut Technical Problem and ending up with an elaborate white chocolate Showstopper spherical.

Paul informed Sura on her exit from the tent, “You’re a good baker.

“I’m actually unhappy to see Sura go,” he informed the cameras. “That could be a traditional case – you can not have a weak spot in your baking if you will win the GBBO, and sadly we discovered the weak spot this week.’

Whereas the end result was dangerous information for Sura, there was higher information for Mark Lutton – who was topped the week’s Star Baker.