Great British Bake Off’s latest eliminated contestant “didn’t like the judging course of”

The latest contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off has mentioned he didn’t like the judging course of on the well-liked competitors present.

Makbul, 51, from Manchester was despatched dwelling from the iconic tent after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith throughout Biscuit Week.

And though he was filled with reward for the judges – in addition to presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding – Makbul wasn’t a lot of a fan of the judging course of itself.

In an exit interview, he mentioned, “I can even treasure the enjoyable instances I had with the judges and presenters. I didn’t like the judging course of, however I knew the nature of the beast and Paul and Prue had been each sensational.

“Prue was so good to me and I feel she understood me and tried to carry out the greatest in me always – she is an image of kindness.”

On the presenting duo, he added, “Matt was completely wonderful, and when it received actually disturbing in the tent due to the time restrictions he was such a help. Noel is so zany and so they actually bounced off one another.”

The second episode of this yr’s contest noticed the bakers attempt their hand at numerous biscuit challenges, beginning with florentines for the signature bake earlier than making an attempt coconut macaroons for the Technical Problem and ending up with elaborate Showstopper spherical.

Regardless of exiting early in the course of, Makbul mentioned he throughly loved showing on the present and loved seeing the response to the first episode final week.

“The feedback on social media after the first episode had been hilarious, together with the ones that took the mickey out of my bakes,” he mentioned. “I’m not simply offended, it’s important to take it on the chin, particularly as you don’t know the individuals.

“All the messages from work mates, family and friends have all been so supportive. It’s good that folks make contact that you simply haven’t heard from shortly, even individuals from my main college days. It does change your outlook to life and it’s made it a bit extra enjoyable.”

Whereas the end result was unhealthy information for Makbul, there was higher information for Dave – who was topped the week’s Star Baker.