“Great class fighters”: Nacho Beristáin highlighted the good level of Mexican boxing beyond Canelo

Mexico has been one of the most generous countries in the world in champion boxer training. Since the existence of the four major federations of the discipline, in the 1960s, the country has provided nearly two hundred world monarchs. Although at present the popularity of Saúl Álvarez has left aside the plurality of names that he prevailed during the 20th century, Ignacio Beristáin considered that national boxing is going through one of his best moments.

“Mexican gold boxing was called when there were a lot of boxers who went up to hit each other and didn’t have any technique. Current Mexican boxing is more generous than any stage of Mexican boxing. It is when the most champions have even had one that people say is a clown, ”said Nacho Beristáin in an interview for Infobae México.

Since the appearance of characters like Raul Macias, Jose Lopez and Jose Medel, gyms and the popularity of the sport of gloves experienced a great boost. As a result, the names of exponents who came to conquer new fajillas they multiplied, mainly, in the lower weight divisions.

The fame of the new heroes became such that the legends not only stayed in the arenas and entered the seventh art. in the trend, Aztec Kid, monkey Casanova, Raul Macias, spikes Olivares, Rafael Herrera, the Gato González, Birdie Moreno, the White hair Zarate and even Sal Sánchez had the opportunity to participate in film tapes of Mexican and American cinema.

Thanks to the boom, Mexico also engaged in one of the largest rivalries in sports with Puerto Rico, another nation that also stood out for the enormous production of champions throughout the last century. However, after a host of memorable chapters in the ring, the passing of the years proved the reason for the tricolor nationsince it imposed a notable difference of crowned athletes.

“Los Zárate and los Pintor were authentic fighters. Márquez, Chávez, Barrera, real fighters not to mention a leperada”.

Mexican boxing Twentieth century He wrote great chapters, mainly in the weight categories from 105 to 154 pounds. The complexion of the athletes was so characteristic that even the vast majority of them were awarded the adjective of “Curious”alluding to the discreet muscle mass, but great punching power in the fists. The passing of the years changed the landscape.

Currently, Mexico has Esteban Bermúdez (mini flyweight); Julio Cesar Martinez (fly); Juan Francisco Estrada (super flyweight); Leo Santa Cruz and Emmanuel Navarrete (featherweight) and Saúl Álvarez (super middleweight) as monarchs in the men’s division. Meanwhile, Erika Cruz (pen); Yamileth Mercado (super bantamweight); Yulinah Luna (rooster); Maribel Ramírez and Lourdes Juárez (super flyweight); Guadalupe Bautista and Yesenia Gómez (mini flyweight); as well as Monserrat Alarcón (atom), reign in the female branch.

Although Óscar Valdéz left the list in May 2022, the presence of six champions in the men’s branch and eight more in the women’s claims the presence of Mexico in lands that were previously unexplored. However, for this it was the presence of a fundamental character in the story.

With the irruption from Julio Cesar Chavez, Mexican boxing experienced a revolution. The native of Ciudad Obregón swept three different divisions, consolidated one of the best records in history and made way for his son who, despite his controversial career, became the first Mexican to win a world middleweight belt. This milestone opened the possibility to various boxers.

The presence of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.. inaugurated the presence of Mexicans in higher weight divisions, from 160 pounds to full. However, before him Julio Cesar Gonzalez Ibarraoriginally from Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, had become the first Mexican champion at 175 pounds when he hung up the World Boxing Organization (WBO) belt in 2003.

Another character who has sought success in heavyweight categories is Saul Alvarezwho after dominating in super welterweight, was crowned in middleweight, super middleweightas well as an occasion in semicompleto. For its part, Andy Ruiz Jr. shone when he snatched the belts from Anthony Joshua at heavyweight complete and confirmed the tricolor presence in the 17 weight divisions.

“Of course he is at a good level. Mexican boxing has always been very generous. High quality fighters emerge throughout the Mexican Republic. The northern states, Baja California, all over the country, high-class fighters emerge.”

The Nacho Beristáin’s disgust for the style and career of Saúl Álvarez has been recognized on several occasions. In that sense, contrary to what experts and fans of Mexican boxing consider, the iconic trainer assured that Canelo he is not the face of discipline, nor the best pound for pound in the world. On the contrary, there are two characters who, in his opinion, are the best exponents of national boxing.

“There is a kid in super weight, Gallo Estrada. He is an excellent fighter. He boxes very well, he is world champion and has shown great class (…) There is a light heavyweight who can easily beat Canelo. He is Zurdo Ramírez, an excellent fighter, but they don’t give him the opportunity”.

