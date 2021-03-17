Great defensive game and a goalless pass that caused a furor: the best of Campazzo in Denver’s triumph against Indiana

Facu Campazzo’s best plays against the Indiana Pacers

Denver recovered from the loss to the Dallas Mavericks by Luka Doncic on Sunday morning and won again on a new day of the NBA: the victory was 121-106 for the Nuggets against the Indiana Pacers with another great contribution from Facundo Campazzo coming from the substitute bench.

The first entry of the Argentine base was when there were just under three minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Denver was leading by 10, but this advantage vanished at the start of the second quarter. With Facu on the court, the Nuggets took advantage of the circulation of the ball and went to the break with an advantage (65-56) and the Argentine base added two goal passes that ended in triples for his team: in the first action, he penetrated towards the rim and then enabled Michael Green. In the second, the Cordoba released the ball when it was marked by two rivals and gave the necessary space to PJ Dozier to score behind the three-point crescent.

But beyond its initial contribution, the best of Campazzo was seen in the final quarter. The former Real Madrid player stepped onto the pitch again with three minutes to go before the end of the third period and his production was automatic on both sides. Perhaps in a play that defined how his night was against the Pacers, Facundo chased the Lithuanian Domantas Sabonis until he stole the ball and, in the same action, gave him a spectacular pass, without looking again at Green, who in front of the basket hit a triple that stretched Denver’s lead.

Already in defense, the coach Michael Malone He took advantage of using a zone defense and it was there that Campazzo took advantage of his quick arms, was attentive in the rotations and caused another robbery that ended in points for the Nuggets. What’s more, on the counterattack, he had the chance to try a shot behind the three-point line, but he took advantage of the fact that Dozier came in front of the basket and enabled him to add one more assist to his repertoire.

Campazzo completed a great game in defense against Indiana (AP)

Denver’s victory was founded on the great contribution of the substitutes, who had the base of the Argentine team as their emotional leader. This is how he himself described it Nikola Jokic, who was the leading scorer for the winners with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in his 34 minutes of action. “The whole game was of ups and downs and our second unit was incredible, they showed us how we should play”said the Serbian giant.

In summary, Campazzo finished without points (0/3 in field goals) in his 22 minutes of play, but he did everything for his team: he added six assists, three rebounds and two steals. He finished with a +16 in his participation on the court for the Nuggets, who reaped their 23rd win of the season in which they also add 16 losses. With this new victory, the Colorado franchise remains firm in the fifth position of the Western Conference, but it is already one game away from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA calendar for Campazzo and company will continue next Wednesday, March 17 when, also in the Ball Arena Denver, will face the team that has as president and majority owner Michael Jordan: the Nuggets will host the Charlotte Hornets.

