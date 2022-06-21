great design and 240 Hz, at an all-time low price

On many occasions we have commented that the monitor is probably the most important peripheral in the entire setup and the fundamental component (after the gaming PC itself, of course). Because at the end of the day he is the one in charge of showing us the video games, and a bad choice can ruin the entire gaming experience that our hardware gives us, however powerful it may be.

DELL Monitor 24.5″ Alienware Aw2521Hf

And although in the market we find a wide variety of them, with all kinds of specifications and features, when we talk about gaming we must look for a large amount of hertz and minimal response times.

This Alienware stands out in these two aspects and, in addition, it is reduced on Amazon: with an official price of more than 350 euros, now we can take it home for just 269.29 euros in that store. Which, by the way, means reaching its historical minimum price.





We are talking about the Dell Alienware AW2521HF. A gaming monitor with capital letters, both in performance and design. Which has everything we ask of a device of this type. And whose design, with a look very interesting futuristic, will delight the most gamers.

It is a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with Full HD resolution, which gives a high density of pixels per inch and very good sharpness for both work and play. Have a ratio 16:9 and mounts an IPS panel. But where it stands out the most is for its great refresh rate, with nothing less than 240 Hz that look great in competitive titles. And also by response time of 1 millisecond, which minimizes the always annoying effect ghosting.