Great expectations in Barcelona for the announcement that Sergio Aguero will make: is he retiring from football?

From Spain they assured that on Wednesday there would be an announcement regarding the future of Agüero (Efe)

Uncertainty continues with the future of Sergio Aguero in elite football after suffering a decompensation in the middle of the league game against Alavés on October 30. The Argentine forward he withdrew from the field taking his throat and chest and to this day he has not stepped on a pitch again.

There are high expectations about what will happen to the 33-year-old footballer. The latest information from the club detailed that You must wait three months so that you can determine the steps to follow, after having suffered a cardiac arrhythmia. However, amid the long wait, a Spanish journalist confirmed what some assumed.

“On Wednesday there is a ceremony where Kun Agüero will announce that he is retiring from football”Said Emilio Pérez de Rozas in the program A Diario de Radio Marca.

Agüero left the playing field with discomfort on October 30 (Efe)

“A couple of weeks ago Gerard Romero said it. Raya Yuste (vice president of Barcelona), in the previous meeting with Espanyol, denied it and said that there were still a couple of months left for the doctors to decide. But, as I have the information, at Barcelona they have prepared his farewell “continued the Spanish journalist.

In the midst of speculation, rumor and opinion, the footballer himself had already come out to clarify his situation in mid-November through social networks: “Given the rumors I tell you that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and see my evolution within 90 days. Always positive ”.

The loss of Agüero is a great setback for the Barça entity at a sporting level. The former Manchester City came to the club in August to become a key piece in the attack culé, beaten after the departure of Lionel Messi. In total, the When, He played five games for Barcelona and scored a goal in El Clásico against Real Madrid.

Xavi spoke of Kun Agüero (Reuters)

Officially, the Catalan coach Xavi Hernández was also in charge of communicating what was happening with Agüero through a press conference after the game against Espanyol in which Barcelona won 1-0 at the end of November.

“I spoke to him the other day. What has come out is not true (A possible withdrawal). We do not have this information, we are talking to him. We will try to make it evolve so that it can continue playing football. He is calm, happy, I told him to come back as he is feeling well, but it is a medical issue, “said the 41-year-old coach.

