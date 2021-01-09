Great expectations in Barcelona: who is Ilaix Moriba, the jewel that they shielded for 100 million and could make his debut against Granada

Barcelona He already has the list of summons for the duel that will be played this Saturday at the home of Granada by the date number 18 of the Spanish League and between the names of the payroll that the Dutch coach gave Ronald Koeman the young man stands out Ilaix Moriba, one of the great stars of the Catalan cast’s quarry. In this way, the attacking midfielder could make his big debut in professional football this weekend.

The fans of the Blaugrana club are eager to see one of the club’s greatest promises on the field of play. The player has stood out so much in the different categories of La Masía that in April 2019, when he had just turned 16, the Blaugrana club secured him with a contract until 2022 that has a termination clause of 100 million euros (USD 112 million).

At that time, the leadership and the technical secretariat of the club had made that decision as a result of the reports that indicated that, even without having made his professional debut, Moriba was looking for groups such as Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Moriba is 17 years old and is one of the promises of the Barcelona quarry (@ilaixmk)

Moriba Kourouma, as is his name, came to the club in the 2010 When I had 7 years from the training categories of Espanyol. The footballer who usually plays in the midfield is category 2003, but his performances have led him to play several games with the categories 2002, 2001 and 2000. In addition, according to the Spanish site Sport, the midfielder has been league champion with Benjamin A, Alevín C, Alevín A, Infantil B, Infantil A, Cadet B and Cadet A. This has earned him a place in the team that played the UEFA Youth League, contest in which he scored a goal in the round of 16 against the Hertha Berlin.

Although he was born in the city of Conakry (Guinea, Africa), Ilaix became a Spanish national and is regularly part of the youth teams of that country. Regarding his football characteristics Moriba is compared to Paul Pogba, due to his physique and his game characteristics: he is the midfielder who is in charge of distributing the game and deciding where to start the attacks of the Barça team. Also, although his main virtue is not his scoring ability, he has developed a great mid-distance shot.

The inclusion of Moriba in the list of mentioned is framed in a context of numerous absences for Barcelona since Gerard Piqué, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ansu fati They will not be able to play against Granada because they are still in the process of recovering from their respective injuries, while Clement Lenglet it is dismissed by penalty. That is why in the last training session at Campo Tito Vilanova, Koeman decided to include several footballers who are active in the B team.

With a Lionel Messi On after being the great figure in the 3-2 victory against Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona will visit Granada this Saturday at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium. The Blaugranas will look for a victory that allows them to continue in the fight for the title. They are currently in third place in the table, with 31 points, seven below the leader, which is the Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone (He has two less matches).

The goal of Ilaix Moriba in the inferiors of Barcelona

