Great Free Movies Available To Stream Right Now

The Cable Man (IMDb TV)

After a just lately dumped man (Matthew Broderick) rejects a lonely cable installer’s (Jim Carrey) curiosity having a friendship, all of a sudden, not having free cable turns into the least of his worries because the title character of The Cable Man engages in a plan to fully smash his life on this darkly comedian 1996 gem from director Ben Stiller.

Stream The Cable Man on IMDb TV right here.